Soulman’s Bar-B-Que Offers Hassle-Free Holiday Meals this Easter

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Easter is quickly approaching, and busy families everywhere are looking for a stress-free way to celebrate. Soulman’s Bar-B-Que , recognizing the importance of family, friends, and time for fellowship, reminds North Texans that their kitchens will be open to help keep the holidays hassle-free.

“This Easter, we want families to know that Soulman’s Bar-B-Que is here to help with the cooking. North Texans can enjoy a complete homestyle meal at their own dining room tables without the fuss and time-consuming preparation and post-meal clean-up,” says Brett Randle, CEO of Soulman’s Bar-B-Que.

From a traditional Easter ham, the sweet-and-savory signature meat, to a bar-b-que brisket favorite, Soulman’s has families covered this season. They are also offering add-ons for families who want to customize their Easter meals.

Soulman’s is offering a classic Easter feast including 2 pounds of hickory smoked sliced ham, paired with Soulman’s signature sides including homemade mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, dinner rolls, bar-b-que sauce, and an entire pecan pie. The Soulman’s Easter Dinner costs $44.99 and feeds 4-6 people. Add-ons including additional meat, sides, desserts, and drinks are available to order online with the Easter meal. Orders can be cold, ready to reheat, or hot, ready to eat. To order, click HERE . Meals can be picked up on Friday, April 15, and Saturday, April 16. All 18 Soulman’s locations will be closed on Sunday, April 17 in observance of Easter.

About Soulman’s Bar-B-Que

For more than 45 years, Soulman’s Bar-B-Que has satisfied the hardest to please bar-b-que lovers….Texans! Founded in Pleasant Grove, Texas in 1974, Soulman’s had only a few simple goals—serve great Texas-style BBQ and offer friendly, sincere service. Soulman’s original family recipes are still the foundation for the company’s success from their 8 different types of meat that are smoked “low & slow” over only hickory wood to their famous homemade sides, including Ranch house beans and Texas style cream corn! Throughout the years, this family-owned and operated company has remained true to its original strive for success and customer satisfaction and is honored to be considered one of the Top Bar-B-Que Chains in America (2018) and Best Bar-B-Que in Dallas for Takeout & Delivery (2020).

Soulman’s currently owns and operates 18 North and East Texas locations in Allen , Cedar Hill , Forney , Garland , Greenville , Hurst , Lancaster , Lewisville , Mansfield , Mesquite , Quinlan , Red Oak , Rockwall I-30 , Rockwall Goliad , Royse City , Sulphur Springs , Terrell and Van . To learn more about Soulman’s Bar-B-Que, visit them online at http://www.soulmans.com or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/soulmansbbq .

