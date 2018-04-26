Soulman’s Bar-B-Que Named One of Top Bar-B-Que Chains in America

North Texas mainstay continues regional growth and customer satisfaction

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) The Daily Meal has released their list of the Top Barbeque Chains in America and Soulman’s Bar-B-Que made the list at #17.

Soulman’s is no stranger to national attention. Previous accolades include The Soulbowl’s being recognized as of one of the Best BBQ Dishes in Dallas–Fort Worth by Zagat. Soulman’s signature Frontier Fries were named one of America’s Most Inventive French Fries by Men’s Journal and Soulman’s continues to be a “franchise to watch” among the Fast-Casual restaurant industry.

According to The Daily Meal, “America has hundreds, if not thousands, of barbecue joints, and choosing the best of the independents is nearly impossible, and at the very least a tough call — people can spend their whole lives seeking America’s best barbecue spots and still feel like they’ve only scratched the surface. But we’ve ranked a different kind of barbecue restaurant: the chain — which can mean anything from a handful of places clustered around the same city to a large-scale operation covering many states.”

“Soulman’s is one of Texas’ most beloved barbecue chains, with 19 locations primarily clustered around the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Founded in Pleasant Grove in 1974 by the husband-and-wife team of Don and Teresa Hallet and still family-run, the company can thank its use of old Hallet family recipes for its success. Its ribs are the true claim to fame, but its beef brisket, pulled pork, sausage, hot links, chicken, and ham are all smoked low and slow over hickory wood, and certainly hold their own whether served au naturel, in a sandwich, or with beans, cheese, and Fritos in a ‘Soul Bowl.’ Stuffed baked potatoes, house-smoked beans, creamed corn, mac and cheese, spicy potatoes, mashed potatoes and gravy, potato salad, and stellar pecan or buttermilk pie round out the menu.”

Soulman’s has recently announced executive additions, expanded catering, and multiple new store openings for 2018 as part of a multi-year growth plan for the chain.

“At Soulman’s Bar-B-Que, we have been consistently committed to keeping things authentic and simple. Our future growth depends on a daily focus on what makes our restaurants successful–great food, great service and clean environment to enjoy it. We know what we are: a traditional Texas Bar-B-Que house. We do things the traditional way, the right way, and we’re resolved to continue that through our growth.” says Brett Randle, CEO of Soulman’s.



About Soulman’s Bar-B-Que

For more than 40 years, Soulman’s Bar-B-Que has satisfied the hardest to please bar-b-que lovers…Texans! Their selections of meats are cooked “low and slow” over hickory in a time-honored tradition: beef brisket, ham, hot links, sausage, turkey, chicken, pulled pork and, the crowd favorite, ribs. Ranch House Beans and Spicy Cream Corn are among the delicious homemade sides.

Soulman’s currently owns and operates 19 North and East Texas locations in Addison, Allen, Cedar Hill, Forney, Garland, Greenville, Hurst, Lancaster, Lewisville, Mansfield, Mesquite, Quinlan, Rockwall I-30, Rockwall Goliad, Royse City, Southlake, Terrell, Van and Wylie. To learn more about Soulman’s Bar-B-Que, visit them online at http://www.soulmans.com or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/soulmansbbq.

