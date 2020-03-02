Soulman’s Bar-B-Que Lassoes Frontier Fries Back to North Texas

Fan Favorite Available Now at all 18 North Texas Locations for a Limited Time

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Soulman’s Bar-B-Que is bringing back the dish that Men’s Journal called , “One of the most inventive french fries in America” – the awe-inspiring Frontier Fries. Priced at just $8.99, this layered hearty snack is available at all 18 North Texas Soulman’s locations for a limited time.

“We love our guests, and our guests love Frontier Fries. So, we keep them coming back for more! At Soulman’s, we take bar-b-que seriously, but that doesn’t mean we can’t have fun testing out new combinations. Frontier Fries is the result of successfully matching our time-tested low and slow smoked pork with heaps of cheddar cheese and the rich taste of our own signature bar-b-que ranch dressing.” said Soulman’s Bar-B-Que CEO Brett Randle. “We are also giving Frontier Fries fans the ability to kick up the heat with our new Hickory Heat bar-b-que sauce, too.”

The return of Frontier Fries comes after the record-breaking success of the Soul Bowl, released five short years ago and now a permanent menu item at all North Texas locations. The ZAGAT-recognized Soul Bowl is made with a base of FRITOS® Corn Chips and topped with homemade pinto beans, cheddar cheese, pulled pork, smoked sausage and bar-b-que sauce. Guests can even add more Soul to their Bowl with jalapeno peppers, banana peppers or Soulman’s own pico de gallo.

“Year-round favorites like the SoulBowl, complimented with tasty innovations like Frontier Fries are part of the menu mix that makes Soulman’s one of the Top Bar-B-Que Chains in America (2018) ,” Randle said.

See Soulman’s CEO describe Frontier Fries in this VIDEO .

About Soulman’s Bar-B-Que

For more than 40 years, Soulman’s Bar-B-Que has satisfied the hardest to please bar-b-que lovers….Texans! Founded in Pleasant Grove, Texas in 1974, Soulman’s had only a few simple goals—serve great Texas-style BBQ and offer friendly, sincere service. Soulman’s original family recipes are still the foundation for the company’s success from their 8 different types of meat that are smoked “low & slow” over only hickory wood to their famous homemade sides, including Ranch house beans and Texas style cream corn! Throughout the years, this family-owned and operated company has remained true to its original strive for success and customer satisfaction and is honored to be considered one of the Top Bar-B-Que Chains in America (2018).

Soulman’s currently owns and operates 18 North and East Texas locations in Allen , Cedar Hill , Forney , Garland , Greenville , Hurst , Lancaster , Lewisville , Mansfield , Mesquite , Quinlan , Rockwall I-30 , Rockwall Goliad , Royse City , Sulphur Springs, Terrell , Van and Wylie . To learn more about Soulman’s Bar-B-Que, visit them online at http://www.soulmans.com or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/soulmansbbq .

Contact:

Dana Cobb

pr@soulmans.com

972-955-9747