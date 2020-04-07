Soulman’s Bar-B-Que Hosts BBQuarantine Giveaway in April

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Soulman’s Bar-B-Que announced a month-long BBQuarantine Super Chuck Wagon giveaway at all North Texas locations. Each Super Chuck Wagon has two pounds of meat, four sides, six slices of Texas toast and BBQ sauce.

“For more than 40 years, North Texans have devoured our Super Chuck Wagon for special occasions and family gatherings. Now, they can bring a little soul home. Every Soulman’s location, every week, will gift a Super Chuck Wagon to groups or families on our social media outlets,” says Baylea Trulove, Director of Marketing for Soulman’s Bar-B-Que.

To enter, visit Soulman’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/soulmansbbq .

All 18 North Texas Soulman’s Bar-B-Que locations are offering “to-go” options. Here’s how you can still get Soulman’s low-and-slow cooked meats to you and your family:

At all locations, you can order at the counter or call-in for takeout only: Guests can still come into the restaurant and pick up their orders to-go.

Delivery through DoorDash and UberEats apps are available at both Rockwall locations, Greenville, Mesquite, Forney, Mansfield, Garland, Hurst, Terrell, Wylie, Allen and Lewisville.

Drive-thru is available at the Soulman’s locations in Greenville, Allen and Terrell.



About Soulman’s Bar-B-Que

For more than 40 years, Soulman’s Bar-B-Que has satisfied the hardest to please bar-b-que lovers….Texans! Founded in Pleasant Grove, Texas in 1974, Soulman’s had only a few simple goals—serve great Texas-style BBQ and offer friendly, sincere service. Soulman’s original family recipes are still the foundation for the company’s success from their 8 different types of meat that are smoked “low & slow” over only hickory wood to their famous homemade sides, including Ranch house beans and Texas style cream corn! Throughout the years, this family-owned and operated company has remained true to its original strive for success and customer satisfaction and is honored to be considered one of the Top Bar-B-Que Chains in America (2018).

Soulman’s currently owns and operates 18 North and East Texas locations in Allen , Cedar Hill , Forney , Garland , Greenville , Hurst , Lancaster , Lewisville , Mansfield , Mesquite , Quinlan , Rockwall I-30 , Rockwall Goliad , Royse City , Sulphur Springs, Terrell , Van and Wylie . To learn more about Soulman’s Bar-B-Que, visit them online at http://www.soulmans.com or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/soulmansbbq .

Contact:

Dana Cobb

pr@soulmans.com

972-955-9747