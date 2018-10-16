Soulman’s Bar-B-Que Honors Veterans with Patriot PAWS on November 10th

Bar-B-Que Breakfast Launches Soulman’s Salutes

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Breakfast is back as Soulman’s Salutes veterans and the canine patriots who serve them. On November 10th, Soulmans will be serving up their signature all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet from 7am-10:45am at their Rockwall location (691 E. Interstate 30 Rockwall, TX 75087) with a portion of sales directly benefitting Patriot PAWS, a non-profit based in Rockwall. The abundant breakfast spread will be $9.99 per person.

“After more than four years, we decided to bring breakfast back, Soulman’s-style. We will be serving up scrambled eggs, grits, fried potatoes, hash browns, bacon, sausage, cinnamon rolls, and so much more as we salute those who have served our great country,” said Brett Randle, CEO of Soulman’s Bar-B-Que.

“We are hoping that this will be the first in a series of monthly breakfast events where we will donate a portion of the sales back to a local deserving non-profit organization. With Veteran’s Day on Sunday, November 11th, it is a natural fit that we chose Patriot PAWS as our partner for this inaugural Soulman’s Salutes breakfast.”

Soulman’s Executive Chef Charlie is debuting his newest dish Hash for Heroes; made with Soulman’s succulent brisket hash grilled with caramelized onions and peppers topped with shredded cheese, fried egg and fresh salsa; in honor of Soulman’s Salutes and Patriot PAWS.

Patriot PAWS is a Rockwall based, national non-profit that trains and provides service dogs of the highest quality at no cost to disabled American veterans and others with mobile disabilities and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) to help restore their physical and emotional independence.

Lori Stevens, Founder and Executive Director of Patriot PAWS Service Dogs, said “Our mission is to pay back the veterans who have given so much to protect us. Each dog takes two years and $30,000 to train, but not one of these veterans will get a bill from us. The financial support that Soulman’s Salutes is offering is vital for the continued growth of Patriot PAWS. We are excited to bring some of our service dogs to the event on November 10th for the guests at Soulman’s Bar-B-Que to see how these canine companions change the lives of veterans.”

“Since 2006, Patriot PAWS has placed 192 service dog teams. Currently, there are more than 70 disabled American veterans waiting for a Patriot PAWS Service Dog, and we hope that our first Soulman’s Salutes breakfast can help house, train and place more dogs and change the lives of our deserving veterans,” said Randle.

Texas Country Reporter covered the mission and story of Patriot PAWS in-depth in this 2015 episode segment.

For more information and details, visit the event page on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/2141975329168231/

About Soulman’s Bar-B-Que

For more than 40 years, Soulman’s Bar-B-Que has satisfied the hardest to please bar-b-que lovers….Texans! Founded in Pleasant Grove, Texas in 1974, Soulman’s had only a few simple goals—serve great Texas style BBQ and offer friendly, sincere service. Soulman’s original family recipes are still the foundation for the company’s success from their 8 different meats that are smoked “low & slow” over only hickory wood to their famous homemade sides, including Ranch house beans and Texas style cream corn! Throughout the years, this family-owned and operated company has remained true to their original strive for success and customer satisfaction and is honored to be considered one of the Top Bar-B-Que Chains in America (2018).

Soulman’s currently owns and operates 21 North and East Texas locations in Addison, Allen, Cedar Hill, Forney, Garland, Greenville, Hurst, Hurst- Grapevine Highway, Lancaster, Lewisville, Mansfield, Mesquite, Quinlan, Rockwall I-30, Rockwall Goliad, Royse City, Southlake, Sulphur Springs, Terrell, Van and Wylie. To learn more about Soulman’s Bar-B-Que, visit them online at http://www.soulmans.com or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/soulmansbbq.

