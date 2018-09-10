Soulman’s Bar-B-Que Honors Local First Responders at Badges & BBQ Event

Rockwall, Royse City, Fate and Caddo Mills’ Finest Gathered Over a Great Meal

Royse City, TX (RestaurantNews.com) On September 5, 2018, for the fourth consecutive year, High Point Assembly of God hosted Badges & BBQ, a luncheon held the Wednesday before 9/11, to show the community’s appreciation for those who keep them safe: The First Responders of Rockwall, Royse City, Fate and Caddo Mills, Texas.

This year, Soulman’s Bar-B-Que had the privilege of bringing North Texas’ favorite bar-b-que to the brave men and women invited from the City of Fate Police and Fire Departments, the Caddo Mills Police and Fire departments, the Rockwall County Sheriff Department, the Royse City Police and Fire departments as well as the Mayor and City Leaders of Royse City, where Soulman’s Bar-B-Que has its corporate headquarters.

“It is always this time of year when we are reminded, as a community, of the sacrifices that are being made every day and night by those who take an oath to serve and protect. It is our honor to serve them in whatever way we can and to show our appreciation for their commitment to the tight-knit communities here in North Texas,” said Soulman’s CEO Brett Randle.

High Point Assembly of God, located at 880 S Erby Campbell Blvd in Royse City, began the Badges & BBQ luncheon in 2015 and has plans to continue the honored tradition year-after-year.

About Soulman’s Bar-B-Que

For more than 40 years, Soulman’s Bar-B-Que has satisfied the hardest to please bar-b-que lovers…Texans! Founded in Pleasant Grove, Texas in 1974, Soulman’s had only a few simple goals – serve great Texas style BBQ and offer friendly, sincere service. Soulman’s original family recipes are still the foundation for the company’s success from their 8 different meats that are smoked “low & slow” over only hickory wood to their famous homemade sides, including Ranch house beans and Texas style cream corn! Throughout the years, this family-owned and operated company has remained true to their original strive for success and customer satisfaction and is honored to be considered one of the Top Bar-B-Que Chains in America (2018).

Soulman’s currently owns and operates 21 North and East Texas locations in Addison, Allen, Cedar Hill, Forney, Garland, Greenville, Hurst, Hurst- Grapevine Highway, Lancaster, Lewisville, Mansfield, Mesquite, Quinlan, Rockwall I-30, Rockwall Goliad, Royse City, Southlake, Sulphur Springs, Terrell, Van and Wylie. To learn more about Soulman’s Bar-B-Que, visit them online at http://www.soulmans.com or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/soulmansbbq.

Media Contact:

Dana Cobb

972-955-9747

pr@soulmans.com