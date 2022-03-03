Soulman’s Bar-B-Que Gives North Texans Something to Taco-bout

Smoked Pork Tacos Make their Debut at all 18 Soulman’s Locations for a Limited Time

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) For more than 45 years, Soulman’s Bar-B-Que has been serving up smoked goodness to North Texans. This Spring, that goodness takes the shape of a taco with the introduction of Soulman’s Smoked Pork Tacos made with their signature tender smoked pulled pork, fresh cilantro and onions wrapped in fresh corn tortillas.

“We know that tacos are meant to be eaten any day of the week, not just on Tuesdays,” says Brett Randle, CEO of Soulman’s Bar-B-Que, “So we combined people’s culinary love of tacos and smoked pork to include on our menu every day of the week through May.”

Known for smoking their meat “low & slow”, Soulman’s serves up creative new menu items year after year. “The addition of Smoked Pork Tacos has been on our radar for quite a while. We wanted to get the perfect flavor combination for this limited-time offering. The best part of creating new items for our menu is the taste-testing and our team at Soulman’s has given these tacos great reviews all around…We can’t wait to hear what our customers think!” says Randle.

For $10.99, customers can get an entire meal that includes two tacos, two 6-ounce sides and a 16-ounce drink. Customers can also add individual tacos to any Soulman’s order for just $3.49.

Getting your hands on the newest Soulman’s creation is easier than ever by ordering on the Soulman’s app, available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store .

About Soulman’s Bar-B-Que

For more than 45 years, Soulman’s Bar-B-Que has satisfied the hardest to please bar-b-que lovers….Texans! Founded in Pleasant Grove, Texas in 1974, Soulman’s had only a few simple goals—serve great Texas-style BBQ and offer friendly, sincere service. Soulman’s original family recipes are still the foundation for the company’s success from their 8 different types of meat that are smoked “low & slow” over only hickory wood to their famous homemade sides, including Ranch house beans and Texas style cream corn! Throughout the years, this family-owned and operated company has remained true to its original strive for success and customer satisfaction and is honored to be considered one of the Top Bar-B-Que Chains in America (2018) and Best Bar-B-Que in Dallas for Takeout & Delivery (2020).

Soulman’s currently owns and operates 18 North and East Texas locations in Allen , Cedar Hill , Forney , Garland , Greenville , Hurst , Lancaster , Lewisville , Mansfield , Mesquite , Quinlan , Red Oak , Rockwall I-30 , Rockwall Goliad , Royse City , Sulphur Springs , Terrell and Van . To learn more about Soulman’s Bar-B-Que, visit them online at http://www.soulmans.com or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/soulmansbbq .

Contact:

Dana Cobb

PR@soulmans.com

972-955-9747

