Soulman’s Bar-B-Que Free to Your Front Door

Beloved North Texas Bar-b-que Chain Offers Free Shipping Nationwide

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Bar-b-que lovers far and wide are now able to get their favorite meats shipped directly to their front doors with no shipping fees. Same meat, same sauce, same recipes that thousands of fans have been enjoying for more than 43 years.

“There is nothing quite like coming home to a fresh delivery of Soulman’s succulent bar-b-que at your front door,” says Brett Randle, CEO of Soulman’s Bar-B-Que. “After launching e-commerce nationwide last year, we have shipped to more than half of the states in the continental U.S. To expand that successful delivery map to every state, we are offering free shipping of Soulman’s favorites for a limited time.”

Named one of the Top Bar-B-Que Chains in America (The Daily Meal 2018) and Top Bar-B-Que Restaurants in Dallas-Fort Worth (Zagat 2017), North Texas-based Soulman’s Bar-B-Que is the creator of one of the Best Bar-B-Que Dishes in Dallas-Fort Worth (Zagat 2016) and often offers some of the Most Inventive Fries in America (Men’s Journal 2016).

Shippable meats include Soulman’s St. Louis Style Pork Ribs, Smoked Sausage and the Hot Links that Zagat raved about. Each order includes a bottle of Soulman’s Signature Bar-B-Que Sauce.

Offerings include:

Soulman’s Hickory Smoked Ribs for $69.95

Two (2) slabs of St. Louis style pork ribs

One (1) 14-ounce bottle of Soulman’s Signature Bar-B-Que Sauce

Soulman’s Hot Links for $44.95

Three (3) pounds of hot links

One (1) 14-ounce bottle of Soulman’s Signature Bar-B-Que Sauce

The Trifecta: Ribs, Hot Links & Sausage for $94.95

Two (2) slabs of St. Louis style pork ribs

One (1) pound of hot links

One (1) pound of smoked sausage

One (1) 14-ounce bottle of Soulman’s Signature Bar-B-Que Sauce

Soulman’s Smoked Sausage for $44.95

Three (3) pounds smoked sausage

One (1) 14-ounce bottle of Soulman’s Signature Bar-B-Que Sauce

Soulman’s Signature Bar-B-Que Sauce for $39.95

Six (6) 14-ounce bottles of Soulman’s bar-b-que sauce

About Soulman’s Bar-B-Que

For more than 40 years, Soulman’s Bar-B-Que has satisfied the hardest to please bar-b-que lovers….Texans! Founded in Pleasant Grove, Texas in 1974, Soulman’s had only a few simple goals—serve great Texas style BBQ and offer friendly, sincere service. Soulman’s original family recipes are still the foundation for the company’s success from their 8 different meats that are smoked “low & slow” over only hickory wood to their famous homemade sides, including Ranch house beans and Texas style cream corn! Throughout the years, this family-owned and operated company has remained true to their original strive for success and customer satisfaction and is honored to be considered one of the Top Bar-B-Que Chains in America (2018).

Soulman’s currently owns and operates 20 North and East Texas locations in Addison, Allen, Cedar Hill, Forney, Garland, Greenville, Hurst, Hurst- Grapevine Highway, Lancaster, Lewisville, Mansfield, Mesquite, Quinlan, Rockwall I-30, Rockwall Goliad, Royse City, Southlake, Terrell, Van and Wylie. To learn more about Soulman’s Bar-B-Que, visit them online at http://www.soulmans.com or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/soulmansbbq.

