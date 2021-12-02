Soulman’s Bar-B-Que Debuts Meat on Demand with New App

North Texas’ favorite bar-b-que is now more convenient than ever

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Soulman’s just made their true Texas bar-b-que easier to purchase online with the unveiling of their new app. The Soulman’s Bar-B-Que app allows North Texans to purchase their favorite slow-smoked barbecue online for pick up or delivery.

“The ease of ordering through an app is the next step for us to use leading edge technology to get our menu into our customer’s hands,” says Brett Randle, CEO of Soulman’s Bar-B-Que. “In addition to showcasing our great-tasting food, the Soulman’s app will be the best place for us to engage with our customers on upcoming promotions and special deals and at any of our 18 North Texas locations.

As part of the December 1st rollout, customers who download the Soulman’s app in the month of December will receive a coupon for a one-meat plate automatically through the app.

“We are happy to close out 2021 with even more exciting and convenient ways to keep Soulman’s part of holiday tradition year after year,” said Randle.

The Soulman’s Bar-B-Que app is available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store .

About Soulman’s Bar-B-Que

For more than 45 years, Soulman’s Bar-B-Que has satisfied the hardest to please bar-b-que lovers….Texans! Founded in Pleasant Grove, Texas in 1974, Soulman’s had only a few simple goals—serve great Texas-style BBQ and offer friendly, sincere service. Soulman’s original family recipes are still the foundation for the company’s success from their 8 different types of meat that are smoked “low & slow” over only hickory wood to their famous homemade sides, including Ranch house beans and Texas style cream corn! Throughout the years, this family-owned and operated company has remained true to its original strive for success and customer satisfaction and is honored to be considered one of the Top Bar-B-Que Chains in America (2018) and Best Bar-B-Que in Dallas for Takeout & Delivery (2020).

Soulman’s currently owns and operates 18 North and East Texas locations in Allen , Cedar Hill , Forney , Garland , Greenville , Hurst , Lancaster , Lewisville , Mansfield , Mesquite , Quinlan , Red Oak , Rockwall I-30 , Rockwall Goliad , Royse City , Sulphur Springs , Terrell and Van . To learn more about Soulman’s Bar-B-Que, visit them online at http://www.soulmans.com or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/soulmansbbq .

Contact:

Dana Cobb

PR@soulmans.com

972-955-9747

The post Soulman’s Bar-B-Que Debuts Meat on Demand with New App first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.