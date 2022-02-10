Soulman’s Bar-B-Que Brings Touchdown-Worthy ‘Que to Any Super Bowl Party

Preordering North Texas’ favorite bar-b-que is easier than ever on the Soulman’s App

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) With the teams set for Super Bowl 56, family and friends invited and the big screens fired up, it’s time to start thinking about what to eat on Super Bowl Sunday, the 2nd Largest food ‘holiday’ in the United States, second only to Thanksgiving.

“North Texans have had the good taste to consider their snacks as much as their fantasy teams when it comes to the end of football season,” says Brett Randle, CEO of Soulman’s Bar-B-Que . “We have seen sports become more and more of a culinary event in our 45 years of bringing the best bar-b-que to the area.”

This year, getting bar-b-que for the Big Game got a lot easier with the roll-out of the Soulman’s app, available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store . “Soulman’s Bar-B-Que is game day tradition for many North Texans and the convenience of the app has proven to be one of the best ways to preorder before the February 13th game,” said Randle. “In addition to showcasing our great-tasting food, the Soulman’s app is also the best place to find out about upcoming promotions and special deals at any of our 18 North Texas locations.”

“Great game day food is a must and we have something for everyone with a fast and convenient way to plan your party,” says Randle.

Pre-ordering for the Big Game can be done with the Soulman’s Bar-B-Que app available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store , in person, or on the phone by calling one of the 18 North Texas locations.

About Soulman’s Bar-B-Que

For more than 45 years, Soulman’s Bar-B-Que has satisfied the hardest to please bar-b-que lovers….Texans! Founded in Pleasant Grove, Texas in 1974, Soulman’s had only a few simple goals – serve great Texas-style BBQ and offer friendly, sincere service. Soulman’s original family recipes are still the foundation for the company’s success from their 8 different types of meat that are smoked “low & slow” over only hickory wood to their famous homemade sides, including Ranch house beans and Texas style cream corn! Throughout the years, this family-owned and operated company has remained true to its original strive for success and customer satisfaction and is honored to be considered one of the Top Bar-B-Que Chains in America (2018) and Best Bar-B-Que in Dallas for Takeout & Delivery (2020).

Soulman’s currently owns and operates 18 North and East Texas locations in Allen , Cedar Hill , Forney , Garland , Greenville , Hurst , Lancaster , Lewisville , Mansfield , Mesquite , Quinlan , Red Oak , Rockwall I-30 , Rockwall Goliad , Royse City , Sulphur Springs , Terrell and Van . To learn more about Soulman’s Bar-B-Que, visit them online at http://www.soulmans.com or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/soulmansbbq .

Contact:

Dana Cobb

PR@soulmans.com

972-955-9747

The post Soulman’s Bar-B-Que Brings Touchdown-Worthy ‘Que to Any Super Bowl Party first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.