Soulman’s Bar-B-Que Brings Thanksgiveaway Back to North Texas

Nominations open for 21 Thanksgiving Feasts for Families

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) The Soulman’s Bar-B-Que Thanksgiveaway is back in North Texas. In the spirit of the season, Soulman’s will launch online nominations for 21 area families on November 2,, 2018. Each family selected will receive a Thanksgiving family meal including a bone-in hickory smoked turkey, cornbread dressing, green beans, mashed potatoes, brown gravy, dinner rolls and cranberry sauce. Nomination forms are available online at the Soulman’s Facebook page.

“For more than four decades, Soulman’s Bar-B-Que has been about family, friends and great food,” said Brett Randle, CEO of Soulman’s Bar-B-Que. “For the third year in a row, we are seizing the spirit of the season and sharing it in the communities we serve. It is our honor to continue the Thanksgiveaway tradition in 2018.”

Patrons from any North Texas Soulman’s location can submit a nomination by simply filling out a private online form available on the Soulman’s Bar-B-Que Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/soulmansbbq) with the name of the nominated recipient, reason for nomination and additional contact information. Winners will be notified Nov. 16 and will be required to respond within 72 hours for pick-up November 20 or 21, 2018.

Thanksgivaway is only one way that the holidays are impacted Soulman’s-style. Companies and families have been enjoying the holidays stress-free for years by pre-ordering from the holiday catering menu that showcases Soulman’s best-sellers including bone-in hickory smoked turkey, boneless hickory smoked turkey, whole hickory smoked ham or the spiral sliced holiday ham, mouth-watering sides and perfect homemade holiday pies.

“Every year in North Texas, the spirit of Thanksgiving goes farther and wider than our four walls, and for that, we are grateful,” said Randle.

About Soulman’s Bar-B-Que

For more than 40 years, Soulman’s Bar-B-Que has satisfied the hardest to please bar-b-que lovers….Texans! Founded in Pleasant Grove, Texas in 1974, Soulman’s had only a few simple goals—serve great Texas style BBQ and offer friendly, sincere service. Soulman’s original family recipes are still the foundation for the company’s success from their 8 different meats that are smoked “low & slow” over only hickory wood to their famous homemade sides, including Ranch house beans and Texas style cream corn! Throughout the years, this family-owned and operated company has remained true to their original strive for success and customer satisfaction and is honored to be considered one of the Top Bar-B-Que Chains in America (2018).

Soulman’s currently owns and operates 21 North and East Texas locations in Addison, Allen, Cedar Hill, Forney, Garland, Greenville, Hurst, Hurst- Grapevine Highway, Lancaster, Lewisville, Mansfield, Mesquite, Quinlan, Rockwall I-30, Rockwall Goliad, Royse City, Southlake, Sulphur Springs, Terrell, Van and Wylie. To learn more about Soulman’s Bar-B-Que, visit them online at http://www.soulmans.com or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/soulmansbbq.

