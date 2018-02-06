Soulman’s Bar-B-Que Brings Back Trailblazing Frontier Fries

Fan Favorite Available for a Limited Time

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Back by popular demand, Soulman’s Bar-B-Que is bringing back the dish that Men’s Journal called, “One of the most inventive french fries in America” – the mouth-watering Frontier Fries.

“After two limited time offers in previous years, the success and overwhelming popularity of Soulman’s Frontier Fries sold us on ‘Third Times a Charm’. We decided to give our fans and guests exactly what they asked for: another helping of Frontier Fries,” said Soulman’s Bar-B-Que CEO Brett Randle. “While we love creating new flavors and dishes, when we find a winner, we can’t hold back. Frontier Fries are made with handcut potato fries, juicy, hickory-smoked pulled pork, heaps of cheddar cheese and the rich taste of our own signature bar-b-que ranch sauce.“

Priced at just $7.99 this layered treat is available at all 19 Soulman’s locations for a limited time.

Randle continued, “At Soulman’s we take bar-b-que seriously, but that doesn’t mean we can’t have fun testing out new combinations.”

The return of Frontier Fries comes after the record-breaking success of the Soul Bowl, released three short years ago. The Soul Bowl is made with a base of FRITOS® Corn Chips and topped with homemade pinto beans, cheddar cheese, pulled pork, smokeds sausage and bar-b-que sauce. Guests can even add more Soul to their Bowl with jalapeno peppers, banana peppers or Soulman’s pico de gallo.

Soulman’s Bar-B-Que has been seen consistent growth across the region and anticipates that to progressively continue through 2018 and beyond. “We are always keenly aware of what made us great in the first place, and continue to define that positive foundation in everything we do and every dish we serve, “ Randle said.

About Soulman’s Bar-B-Que

For more than 40 years, Soulman’s Bar-B-Que has satisfied the hardest to please barbecue lovers…Texans! Their selections of meats are cooked “low and slow” over hickory in a time-honored tradition: beef brisket, ham, hot links, sausage, turkey, chicken, pulled pork and, the crowd favorite, ribs. Ranch House Beans and Spicy Cream Corn are among the delicious homemade sides.

Soulman’s currently owns and operates 19 North and East Texas locations in Addsion, Allen, Cedar Hill, Forney, Garland, Greenville, Hurst, Lancaster, Lewisville, Mansfield, Mesquite, Quinlan, Rockwall (2), Royse City, Southlake, Terrell, Van and Wylie. To learn more about Soulman’s Bar-B-Que, visit them online at http://www.soulmans.com or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/soulmansbbq.

