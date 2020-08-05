Soulman’s Bar-B-Que Brings Back the Texas Triple Play

Available at all 19 North Texas Locations for Labor Day Weekend

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Back by popular demand, North Texas’s favorite family-owned bar-b-que spot is bringing the Texas Triple Play, featuring Nolan Ryan Texas Angus Beef to all 19 Soulman’s locations throughout North Texas. The Texas Triple Play includes one pound of sliced Nolan Ryan Texas Angus Beef, one pound of Soulman’s signature sausage and one slab of tender ribs, cooked low and slow over hickory wood for only $49.99 plus tax. Customers can add on family size sides (32 oz) for $7.99. To top it off, a pan of banana pudding that feeds ten can be added for $10.99.

Soulman’s is honored to be the exclusive Bar-B-Que restaurant to carry Nolan Ryan’s premium, high-quality, all-natural beef in North Texas.

“Bar-b-que is a tried-and-true summer tradition for Texas and Soulman’s Bar-B-Que has been part of that tradition for more than 45 years. Our addition to Nolan Ryan Texas Angus Beef this summer has been met with has been met with raves from our customers, based on the freshness, flavor, and all-around feast that is the Texas Triple Play,” says Brett Randle, CEO of Soulman’s Bar-B-Que.

Pre-orders have begun at https://soulmans.com/texas-triple-play-pre-order-2020/ for pick up on Saturday, September 5, Sunday, September 6 and Monday, September 7 at all 19 North Texas Soulman’s locations.

About Soulman’s Bar-B-Que

For more than 45 years, Soulman’s Bar-B-Que has satisfied the hardest to please bar-b-que lovers….Texans! Founded in Pleasant Grove, Texas in 1974, Soulman’s had only a few simple goals—serve great Texas-style BBQ and offer friendly, sincere service. Soulman’s original family recipes are still the foundation for the company’s success from their 8 different types of meat that are smoked “low & slow” over only hickory wood to their famous homemade sides, including Ranch house beans and Texas style cream corn! Throughout the years, this family-owned and operated company has remained true to its original strive for success and customer satisfaction and is honored to be considered one of the Top Bar-B-Que Chains in America (2018).

Soulman’s currently owns and operates 19 North and East Texas locations in Allen , Cedar Hill , Forney , Garland , Greenville , Hurst , Lancaster , Lewisville , Mansfield , Mesquite , Quinlan , Rockwall I-30 , Rockwall Goliad , Royse City , Sulphur Springs, Terrell , Van and Wylie . To learn more about Soulman’s Bar-B-Que, visit them online at http://www.soulmans.com or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/soulmansbbq .

