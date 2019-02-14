Soulman’s Bar-B-Que Braves the Wild with Frontier Fries for Limited Time

Fan Favorite Available Now at all 21 North Texas Locations

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) For the renegades, the rebels, the envelope-pushers…the ones who don’t know the word “quit”, Soulman’s Bar-B-Que is bringing back the dish that Men’s Journal called, “One of the most inventive French fries in America” – the mouth-watering Frontier Fries.

“The overwhelming fan demand and popularity of Soulman’s Frontier Fries commanded that we bring it back for a limited time this spring. We are giving our guests exactly what they asked for: another helping of our handcut potato fries topped with juicy, hickory-smoked pulled pork, heaps of cheddar cheese and the rich taste of our own signature bar-b-que ranch sauce.” said Soulman’s Bar-B-Que CEO Brett Randle.

Priced at just $7.99, this layered treat is available at all 21 North Texas Soulman’s locations for a limited time.

“While staying true to our time-tested low and slow smoked meats, we know that even our loyalists like to mix it up on occasion. Our year-round favorites peppered with tasty innovations are part of the menu mix that makes Soulman’s one of the Top Bar-B-Que Chains in America (2018),” Randle said.

The return of Frontier Fries comes after the record-breaking success of the Soul Bowl, released four short years ago and now a permanent menu item. The ZAGAT-recognized Soul Bowl is made with a base of FRITOS® Corn Chips and topped with homemade pinto beans, cheddar cheese, pulled pork, smoked sausage and bar-b-que sauce. Guests can even add more Soul to their Bowl with jalapeno peppers, banana peppers or Soulman’s pico de gallo.

See Soulman’s CEO describe Frontier Fries in this VIDEO.

About Soulman’s Bar-B-Que

For more than 40 years, Soulman’s Bar-B-Que has satisfied the hardest to please bar-b-que lovers….Texans! Founded in Pleasant Grove, Texas in 1974, Soulman’s had only a few simple goals—serve great Texas style BBQ and offer friendly, sincere service. Soulman’s original family recipes are still the foundation for the company’s success from their 8 different meats that are smoked “low & slow” over only hickory wood to their famous homemade sides, including Ranch house beans and Texas style cream corn! Throughout the years, this family-owned and operated company has remained true to their original strive for success and customer satisfaction and is honored to be considered one of the Top Bar-B-Que Chains in America (2018).

Soulman’s currently owns and operates 21 North and East Texas locations in Addison, Allen, Cedar Hill, Forney, Garland, Greenville, Hurst, Hurst- Grapevine Highway, Lancaster, Lewisville,Mansfield,Mesquite, Quinlan, Rockwall I-30, Rockwall Goliad, Royse City, Southlake, Sulphur Springs, Terrell, Van and Wylie . To learn more about Soulman’s Bar-B-Que, visit them online at http://www.soulmans.com or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/soulmansbbq .

Contact:

Dana Cobb

pr@soulmans.com

972-955-9747