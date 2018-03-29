Soulman’s Bar-B-Que Backs the Blue with BBQ in North Texas

Monies Raised at Wylie Opening Event Donated to Fallen Police Officer’s Family

Wylie, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Soulman’s Bar-B-Que opened their newest North Texas location in Wylie by hosting a Back the Blue event with $4,100 collectively raised to give to the family of Richardson Police Officer David Sherrard who was shot down and killed in the line of duty earlier this year. The Wylie resident spent more than a decade serving on the police force and is survived by his loving wife Nicole and two daughters.

“As involved members in the North Texas community, we recognize the impact and sacrifice that law enforcement officers and their families make every day and night to keep us safe and secure. In addition to the 25% of daily sales going back to the family of Officer Sherrard, we had a little friendly competition with our signature rib-eating contest between police officers from Richardson, Wylie, Murphy & Sachse. The winner, Officer Hunter with the Murphy police department, donated his $1,000 check to the family.” says Mike Baird, Franchise owner of Soulman’s Bar-B-Que in Wylie.

“Police officers in each of our North Texas communities have our backs, and we wanted to show them that we have theirs, too,” said Soulman’s CEO Brett Randle. Coupled with the donated stores sales, the rib eating contest winner’s donation and a corporate contribution, Soulman’s is able to offer help to those who put their lives on the line every day. Throughout its more than 40-year history, the North Texas bar-b-que staple has honored first responders who protect the community and create a safe and secure environment for all citizens.



