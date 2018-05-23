Soulman’s Bar-B-Que Announces Partnership with Royse City Griffins

Baseball and Bar-B-Que Team Up For 2019 Inaugural Season



Royse City, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Soulman’s Bar-B-Que has announced a partnership with the new Royse City professional baseball team, the Royse City Griffins.

Soulman’s CEO Brett Randle said, “We believe that great bar-b-que is as American as the great game of baseball, so this partnership is deeply rooted in our shared focus on traditions, neighbors and the bringing together of our community. Soulman’s is based in Royse City, and as our company grows within the region, the fun interaction with fans and attention on the Royse City Griffins will be a strong part of our community presence. Baseball and bar-b-que are part of the fabric of America and something we can all enjoy together. “

The new Royse City team will play in The Ballpark at Royse City, an innovative $11M stadium located on Interstate 30 Westbound in Royse City, TX across the highway from the Royse City High School. The state-of-the-art stadium will feature a seating capacity of 4,000 for baseball games and has been designed with VIP experiences in mind.

Eddie Dickens, Vice President of Business Development for the Royse City Griffins, was immediately attracted to Soulman’s Bar-B-Que, based on their loyal and local fan following. Dickins said, “When we saw how invested Soulman’s is in each community they serve from the quality of food to the dedication to service, it fell in-line with what our organization is establishing in the world of sports entertainment.”

He continued, “Soulman’s will be offering their tried-and-true traditional Texas bar-b-que from a prime location in our main concourse during our games, concerts and other sporting events year-round. We are even exploring the opportunity for our fans to order from their seats. Who wouldn’t want a Soulman’s Soulbowl, pulled pork or brisket sandwich delivered right to them at the bottom of the fourth inning? These are the types of experiences we are planning for our fans, families and community partners.”

Groundbreaking for the new stadium is scheduled for summer 2018.

About Soulman’s Bar-B-Que

For more than 40 years, Soulman’s Bar-B-Que has satisfied the hardest to please barbeque lovers….Texans! Founded in Pleasant Grove, Texas in 1974, Soulman’s had only a few simple goals—serve great Texas style BBQ and offer friendly, sincere service. Soulman’s original family recipes are still the foundation for the company’s success from their 8 different meats that are smoked “low & slow” over only hickory wood to their famous homemade sides, including Ranch house beans and Texas style cream corn! Throughout the years, this family owned and operated company has remained true to their original strive for success and customer satisfaction and is honored to be considered one of the Top Bar-B-Que Chains in America (2018).

Soulman’s currently owns and operates 20 North and East Texas locations in Addison, Allen, Cedar Hill, Forney, Garland, Greenville, Hurst, Hurst- Grapevine Highway, Lancaster, Lewisville, Mansfield, Mesquite, Quinlan, Rockwall I-30, Rockwall Goliad, Royse City, Southlake, Terrell, Van and Wylie. To learn more about Soulman’s Bar-B-Que, visit them online at http://www.soulmans.com or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/soulmansbbq.

About Royse City Griffins

Royse City Griffins will be part of the Southwest League of Professional Baseball, set to officially open on April 25, 2019.The Southwest League will play a 112-game schedule with 56 home games and 56 games on the road. For more information, visit www.RoyseCityGriffins.com.

