Soulman’s Bar-B-Que and Carter BloodCare Making a Difference in North Texas

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Throughout November, two beloved North and East Texas institutions teamed up in the true spirit of giving this holiday season. Soulman’s Bar-B-Que and Carter BloodCare appealed to North Texans to donate blood to help meet the urgent needs of patients in the communities they serve. Participants at Soulman’s blood drives gave 234 units of blood at 18 different locations. Since one pint of whole blood can save at least three lives, Soulman’s Bar-B-Que contributed to helping save about 700 lives.

“By having blood drives at each of our 18 North Texas locations, we were able to help Carter BloodCare with their growing needs in the region. Throughout 2020, the pandemic caused the cancellation of countless blood drives that, in turn, had a profound effect on the blood supply in the communities where we live and work. I was actually one of the first to donate at our Terrell location at the beginning of the drive,” said Brett Randle, CEO of Soulman’s Bar-B-Que.

President and CEO of Carter BloodCare, Dr. Merlyn Sayers, said, “We are grateful to Soulman’s for hosting these drives and providing some real incentive to get more people out during these challenging times. First-time blood donors made up almost 20 percent of the blood supply generated from these imperative drives.”

Both leaders anticipate a continued partnership into 2021 and beyond.

About Soulman’s Bar-B-Que

For more than 45 years, Soulman’s Bar-B-Que has satisfied the hardest to please bar-b-que lovers….Texans! Founded in Pleasant Grove, Texas in 1974, Soulman’s had only a few simple goals—serve great Texas-style BBQ and offer friendly, sincere service. Soulman’s original family recipes are still the foundation for the company’s success from their 8 different types of meat that are smoked “low & slow” over only hickory wood to their famous homemade sides, including Ranch house beans and Texas style cream corn! Throughout the years, this family-owned and operated company has remained true to its original strive for success and customer satisfaction and is honored to be considered one of the Top Bar-B-Que Chains in America (2018) and Best Bar-B-Que in Dallas for Takeout & Delivery (2020).

Soulman’s currently owns and operates 18 North and East Texas locations in Allen , Cedar Hill , Forney , Garland , Greenville , Hurst , Lancaster , Lewisville , Mansfield , Mesquite , Quinlan , Red Oak , Rockwall I-30 , Rockwall Goliad , Royse City , Sulphur Springs , Terrell and Van . To learn more about Soulman’s Bar-B-Que, visit them online at http://www.soulmans.com or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/soulmansbbq .

About Carter BloodCare

Carter BloodCare is an independent, community blood center providing transfusion resources to more than 180 medical facilities in 50-plus counties of north, central and east Texas. The non-profit 501(c)(3) organization is one of the largest blood programs in Texas, delivering more than 450,000 blood products annually to meet hospitals’ requirements for their patients. Services include collection, processing, specialized laboratory testing, storage and distribution of blood and blood products. Tu centro de sangre comunitario.

