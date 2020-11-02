Soulman’s Bar-B-Que and Carter BloodCare Bring Thanksgiving Home for North Texans

Fifth Annual Thanksgiveaway will Benefit 36 D/FW Families

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) In the spirit of the season, two beloved North and East Texas institutions are teaming up to give away 36 Thanksgiving family meals to deserving North Texans. Each meal in the Fifth Annual Thanksgiveaway by Soulman’s Bar-B-Que and Carter BloodCare will include a bone-in hickory-smoked turkey, cornbread dressing, green beans, mashed potatoes, brown gravy, dinner rolls and cranberry sauce.

“For the fifth consecutive year, the Thanksgiveaway program allows us the opportunity to lend a helping hand to families who’ve suffered hardship. May it be the loss of a loved one, families affected by the pandemic, teachers who continue to change their young students and communities for the better, coworkers recently laid off and down on their luck, and the list goes on and on,” says Brett Randle, CEO of Soulman’s Bar-B-Que. “We are so grateful for the opportunity to partner with Carter BloodCare to double the number of soulful holiday meals we provide to families across North Texas.”

Nominations are available here: www.soulmans.com/thanksgiveaway , where guests will need to include the name of the nominated recipient, the reason for nomination and additional contact information. Winners will be notified Nov. 16-17, 2020 and will be required to respond within 72 hours for pick-up on November 23 or 24, 2020.

Thanksgiveaway is only one way that the holidays are enjoyed Soulman’s-style. Companies and families have been planning for stress-free holidays for years by pre-ordering from the holiday catering menu that showcases Soulman’s best-sellers including bone-in hickory-smoked turkey, boneless hickory-smoked turkey, whole hickory smoked ham or the spiral sliced holiday ham, mouth-watering sides and perfect homemade holiday pies.

“Every year in North Texas, the spirit of Thanksgiving goes farther and wider than our four walls. This year we are able to double the number of families who can enjoy this holiday season with a bit less stress, and for that, we are grateful,” said Randle.

About Soulman’s Bar-B-Que

For more than 45 years, Soulman’s Bar-B-Que has satisfied the hardest to please bar-b-que lovers….Texans! Founded in Pleasant Grove, Texas in 1974, Soulman’s had only a few simple goals—serve great Texas-style BBQ and offer friendly, sincere service. Soulman’s original family recipes are still the foundation for the company’s success from their 8 different types of meat that are smoked “low & slow” over only hickory wood to their famous homemade sides, including Ranch house beans and Texas style cream corn! Throughout the years, this family-owned and operated company has remained true to its original strive for success and customer satisfaction and is honored to be considered one of the Top Bar-B-Que Chains in America (2018) and Best Bar-B-Que in Dallas for Takeout & Delivery (2020).

Soulman’s currently owns and operates 18 North and East Texas locations in Allen , Cedar Hill , Forney , Garland , Greenville , Hurst , Lancaster , Lewisville , Mansfield , Mesquite , Quinlan , Red Oak , Rockwall I-30 , Rockwall Goliad , Royse City , Sulphur Springs , Terrell and Van . To learn more about Soulman’s Bar-B-Que, visit them online at http://www.soulmans.com or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/soulmansbbq .

About Carter BloodCare

Carter BloodCare is an independent, community blood center providing transfusion resources to more than 180 medical facilities in 50-plus counties of north, central and east Texas. The non-profit 501(c)(3) organization is one of the largest blood programs in Texas, delivering more than 450,000 blood products annually to meet hospitals’ requirements for their patients. Services include collection, processing, specialized laboratory testing, storage and distribution of blood and blood products. Tu centro de sangre comunitario.

