Soul Shack brings generosity, comfort food to Hyde Park, Cargo Food Authority coming, plus more restaurant news

About a year ago, Rico Nance’s wife made dinner. But it wasn’t an ordinary dinner. Quiana Nance usually cooked vegan and vegetarian food at home, so when Rico Nance saw that she made soul food instead, he was surprised.

It took only a few bites of the yams, cornbread, greens, and fried and baked chicken for the veteran restaurateur to decide he would open a restaurant dedicated to soul food. He celebrated the grand opening of The Soul Shack this past Sunday, serving to the community of Hyde Park many of the items he ate a year ago.

“We came together and asked, ‘What can we do to better the community in Hyde Park with food? What options do they not have?’” Rico Nance said. “And we realized they needed Southern-style soul food in Hyde Park.”

While there is one soul food-inspired Southern American restaurant — Virtue opened in November — Nance said The Soul Shack provides a more casual dining environment and that the restaurants “are like two different worlds and caters to two different crowds.”

This isn’t Rico Nance’s first venture — he’s also the owner of organic health food-focused Litehouse Whole Food Grill and burger-centric Mikkey’s Retro Grill. Each has two locations, making The Soul Shack Rico Nance’s fifth restaurant. He brought on his friends Rashod Terry and Terry’s wife, Keisha Ruker, to help him and his wife.

As with all of his restaurants, Nance will implement a “pay it forward” system where diners can choose to sponsor a meal for someone who can’t afford one. Anyone who comes in needing a free meal will get one, he said.

“We’re proud that we take care of the people in the neighborhood that can’t do it themselves,” Nance said. “It’s tough doing it on our own, so sponsors can pay for someone who can’t afford a meal to sit and eat and feel comfortably, whether they’re a down-and-out college student kid or someone who is homeless.”

Quiana Nance and Keisha Ruker, Quiana’s best friend, put together the menu. You’ll find such dishes as Southern-fried chicken and waffles, beef short ribs that fall off the bone and a jerk Cornish hen, which is marinated for 48 hours with jerk spices, then grilled.

Rico Nance said a guest favorite is the Soul Rolls, which are egg rolls stuffed with yams, jerk chicken, greens, and mac and cheese, and served with a sweet and sour Soul Sauce. Top off your meal with caramel cake, banana pudding or peach cobbler, and don’t forget the sweet tea or Kool-Aid to wash it all down.

“Soul food is called soul food because it really touches your soul,” Rico Nance said. “Its a home-cooked meal like what you have in your own living room, but next to people you’ve never met before. We want to encourage people to spark up conversations and get to know each other in the community, and bring people from all walks of life together.”

Guests have the option of dining in or taking their food to go; Rico Nance said he plans on starting brunch on Sundays in a few months.

1368 E. 53rd St.,773-891-0126, www.thesoul53.com,

Other openings

RIVER NORTH — Veggie Grill is opening its third Chicago location Tuesday, serving up Beyond burgers, vegan chickin’, salads and bowls. 629 N. Wells St., www.veggiegrill.com

LAKEVIEW — Jennivee’s Bakery announced that it would start serving fresh doughnuts on Mondays with flavors like ube coconut cream and peach mango. 3301 N. Sheffield Ave., 773-697-3341, www.facebook.com/jennivees

OAKBROOK TERRACE — Stan’s Donuts & Coffee is opening its 11th Chicago-area store March 23, this time with a drive-through, an outdoor patio and 59 seats. You can stroll in or get your Passion House Roasters coffee and old-fashioned doughnuts without ever leaving the comfort of your car. How conveniently dangerous. — 17W615 Butterfield Road, Unit A, Oakbrook Terrace, www.stansdonuts.com

WRIGLEYVILLE — Minneapolis-based Cargo Food Authority is opening its first Chicago location at the corner of Addison and Clark this summer. The food hall-style restaurant will have a live entertainment venue, in-house brewing system, giant TVs, a double-decker bus main bar, raised stadium seating, a pitching cafe and more. Look out for grilled cheese sandwiches, ramen and poke bowls, fried chicken, blended burgers, giant pretzels and pizza-stuffed burritos in addition to beer and cocktails. www.cargofoodauthority.com

STREETERVILLE — Sweetwater Tavern and Grille re-opened March 8 following its remodeling. The restaurant serves food like chicken nachos, Nashville hot chicken wraps, peppercorn-crusted tuna and cauliflower steak, as well as craft beer and seasonal cocktails. 225 N. Michigan Ave., 312-698-7111, www.sweetwatertavernandgrille.com

LINCOLN PARK — Takito Street, by the owners of Bar Takito and Takito Kitchen, will open this summer, serving tacos and fresh fruit margaritas in a colorful environment, complete with a retro Volkswagon Beetle car with flowers coming out of its hood. 2423 N. Lincoln St., www.takitostreet.com

THE LOOP — Beatnik on the River has expanded into the jewelry store next door, which dramatically increases the amount of indoor space and provides the restaurant with its own entrance rather than making guests go through Cafe Bonhomme. The menu will include many of the dinner and brunch dishes offered at Beatnik in West Town as well as seasonal cocktails. 180 N. Upper Wacker Drive, 312-526-3345, www.beatnikchicago.com

STREETERVILLE — Grant Park Bistro, a French grill, will open on the ground floor of Hotel Essex in April. The menu will feature grilled meat, fish, vegetables and terrines, with such dishes as boeuf bourguignon and coq au vin as well as tarte flambee with fromage blanc, bacon and onion. You’ll also find French wines from the Loire Valley and Cotes du Rhone regions, as well as French beers and craft cocktails. 800 S. Michigan Ave., 773-697-3286, www.grantparkbistro.com

LAKEVIEW — Johnson’s Real Ice Cream has opened a Chicago location in the former Bobtail Ice Cream space. (The Columbus, Ohio-based Johnson’s acquired Chicago-based Bobtail in a deal reported in December.) You’ll find Chicago-exclusive flavors like Cubby Crunch and Daley Addiction, holdovers from Bobtail, as well as other signature flavors, such as triple trouble vanilla bean, double dutch chocolate, mighty mint and chip and more. Get your frozen treat in a sugar cone, a cake cone or in a shake. 2951 N. Broadway, 773-880-7372, www.johnsonsrealicecream.com

FOREST PARK — The Heritage has a new chef. Rick Ohlemaacher, formerly of Free Rein and GreenRiver, takes the reins March 19. 7403 W. Madison St., Forest Park, 708-435-4937, www.theheritageforestpark.com

NAVY PIER — Frio Gelato will join the Navy Pier food lineup this spring, making this the Argentine gelato shop’s fourth location. 600 E. Grand Ave., www.friogelato.com

OAK BROOK — Beatrix opened its first suburban location Feb. 27. The restaurant will feature a large coffee bar as well as celery and caraway juice and activated charcoal lemonade. Look out for baked goods like croissants and macaroons and dishes like deep-dish apple pancake, grilled swordfish kebab with quinoa rice pilaf and pepper steak with sweet peppers, pearl onions and peppercorn sauce. 272 Oakbrook Center, 630-491-1415, www.beatrixrestaurants.com

ICYMI

Closings

OLD TOWN — The Drop Lounge is closing after six years, according to a Facebook post that said the building would be “moving away from having any nightlife” and that the lease could not be renewed. 1909 N. Lincoln Ave.

NAVY PIER — DMK Burger Bar has closed. 600 E. Grand Ave.

MORE COVERAGE

