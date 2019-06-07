Soul food? Southern? What to call traditional Black cooking (and where to find the South Side's best).

While soul food restaurants have played important roles on the North and West sides, the epicenter in Chicago has always been the South Side. That’s where you’ll find Pearl’s Place (3901 S. Michigan Ave.), which has been open for more than 30 years. With its massive dining room and artwork lining the walls celebrating prominent Black artists, the Bronzeville stop acts both as a restaurant and as a meeting place for the community ready to celebrate. If you go, be prepared to join in for a singalong of “Happy Birthday” — the Stevie Wonder version.

Here you can load up on soul food classics like fried chicken, smoked ham hocks and oxtails. And the food still delivers. Order the fried catfish ($19.99), and you’ll get an enormous fillet with a crackly crust that seems to have fused to the fish. Each meal also includes two sides, which sounds great, but since Pearl’s offers 18 options (!), choosing two requires the kind of anguished internal debate that I usually devote to buying a car. Fortunately, it’s mostly a no-lose situation. On my last visit, the collard greens had an impressive meaty depth, along with a tenderness that never trended mushy, while the mac and cheese tasted both creamy and boldly seasoned.

More inclined to chicken and waffles? You'll have no trouble finding the dish at Chicago’s Home of Chicken & Waffles (3947 S. King Drive). Go with Tonya’s Choice ($12.50) and you’ll get an oval plate larger than a football with a golden brown waffle on one side and a big batch of chicken wings with phenomenally crackly crusts on the other. Join the two together with a generous pour of syrup, and revel in the balance of sweet and salty.

Eat at these two places, and you can easily ignore one sad fact: The ghosts of shuttered soul food restaurants seem to haunt the South Side. The sign still hangs at Army and Lou’s, the proud institution that opened in 1945, even though it closed in 2011. Others, like Gladys’ Luncheonette, have been torn down, leaving nothing but an empty, weed-strewn lot along South Indiana Avenue. Some have been repurposed, like Izola’s, which used to serve astonishing fried chicken but now houses Caribbean Spice, a jerk chicken spot.

This is not an issue unique to Chicago. According to Adrian Miller, who wrote “Soul Food: The Surprising Story of an American Cuisine, One Plate at a Time,” these are trying times for soul food restaurants in America.

“Across the country, legendary soul food restaurants are disappearing at an alarming pace,” he writes in the book. Miller believes that soul food restaurants are “casualties of change.” He points to customers moving to other neighborhoods, the challenging economic reality of running a restaurant and the fact that the younger generation doesn’t want the responsibility of keeping these establishments open. “My experience is that almost universally the (restaurant owners’) kids don’t want to be involved,” Miller says in a phone interview.

It’s not completely dire. Rico Nance just opened Soul Shack (1368 E. 53rd St.) earlier this year in Hyde Park, and while the menu looks familiar — fried chicken, collard greens, mac and cheese — its format does not. Instead of a full service restaurant, the Soul Shack is a slick quick-service concept. Here you choose your main course and sides, before getting everything packed up in a plastic container. (You can eat in, but for each of my three visits, it was assumed that most people would get the food to go.)

My original goal with this article was to set out to find Chicago’s soul food survivors and track any recent additions. But the more I ate, the more I realized I needed a serious history lesson to even understand soul food, both what it means to Black people in America and how it differs from what’s known across the country as Southern food.

It’s impossible to talk about soul food and Black cooking in America without mentioning the long-lasting horrors of slavery. The majority of enslaved people came from West Africa, and they brought their recipes and cooking techniques with them. But the cuisine that developed in the southern United States wasn’t created in a bubble. As Frederick Douglass Opie writes in “Hog and Hominy: Soul Food from Africa to America,” “African American cuisine … developed from a mixing of the cooking traditions of West Africans, Western Europeans, and Amerindians.” In fact, many West Africans knew how to cook with corn, chiles and sweet potatoes before they were ever forcibly taken to North America, because of Portuguese traders who introduced them to the New World crops.

Nor were the enslaved people always brought straight from Africa. “Quite a lot of enslaved people first went to the Caribbean, and then went to the British colonies,” says Miller. “The complexity of the slave trade is often overlooked.”

Most surprising (to me at least) is that soul food as a cuisine only dates back to the 1960s. Opie writes that soul food “developed out of a larger black power project that called for creating black cultural expressions different from white society.” (This was also the time that Black Americans “made the transition from talking about rock music … to calling it soul music.”) But that doesn’t mean the food being consumed suddenly changed at that time. “Black folk bought and thoroughly enjoyed soul food long before restaurant owners and cookbook writers started using the term,” writes Opie.

Not everyone in the Black community lined up behind the soul food moniker. “The wealthier and more conservative elements of the black community, newspaper editors and columnists chief among them, saw the ubiquitous use of ‘soul’ as merely a fad,” writes Miller. “They kept using ‘down home cooking’ to describe the same foods that were newly christened ‘soul food.’”

John Meyer, the chef and owner of BJ’s Market (8734 S. Stony Island Ave.), a soul food restaurant in Calumet Heights, says he never heard of the term at home. “When I grew up, it was Southern food,” says Meyer. “My mom was from the South, so it was never defined as soul food in my home."

That’s also true for Erick Williams, the chef and owner of Virtue (1462 E. 53rd St.) in Hyde Park. “I didn’t really hear the term soul food growing up,” he says. “It was familiar food. We didn’t need a name for it.”

The phrase soul food also doesn’t encapsulate everything that Black people were eating in the 1960s. According to Miller, one of the organizations that most shaped the idea of soul food was the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC), which in the mid-1960s was run by Stokely Carmichael. Because many of the protests the group organized occurred in the Black Belt of Mississippi, the “SNCC focused on the most hard-core poverty foods of the area where Carmichael organized.” Miller notes that this is a limited view of what Black people in America were eating. “By equating Black Belt food with soul food, SNCC and early soul food boosters glossed over the rich and varied culinary traditions within the black community.”

Carla Hall, the celebrity chef famous for co-hosting “The Chew” on ABC, set out to capture many of these foods in her 2018 cookbook, “Carla Hall’s Soul Food.” In the introduction she explains that soul food became tied to the “dishes of the Cotton Belt of Georgia, Mississippi, and Alabama that traveled out to the rest of the country during the Great Migration.” While Black people used to rely “on the land and water” for food, they “lost that connection” when they moved to larger cities. “Our celebration foods — smoked whole hogs, candied yams, caramel cake — became what we ate all the time,” writes Hall. “We forgot about all the amazing daily meals we created from greens and beans and grains.”

Fortunately, not all soul food restaurants in Chicago have forgotten. One of the growing trends on the South Side is vegetarian or vegan soul food restaurants. At Majani Restaurant (7167 S. Exchange Ave.) you can order a plate heaping with beans and rice, along with greens and cornbread ($14.50), without a shred of meat involved in the process. Drop by Original Soul Vegetarian (203 E. 75th St.) and you can even get Southern-fried seitan (a wheat gluten, with a meatlike texture).

Other chefs have kept the meat but attempted to lighten some of soul food’s heaviest dishes. At The Good Life Cafe (11142 S. Halsted St.), baked chicken is highlighted as a special, instead of fried chicken, and the greens are cooked with smoked turkey, not pork.

That’s also how Meyer makes his greens at BJ’s Market.

“Soul food has changed for me,” says Meyer. “I try to make it healthier. We use smoked turkey for the greens. We don’t put pork in there. My mom would use ham hocks. It’s a different flavor, but I really like it. I also want my customers to be able to come back next week.”

Meyer attended Washburne Trade School (now Washburne Culinary & Hospitality Institute), where he learned to cook French-American cuisine. As he tells it, he had no intention of getting into soul food. In the 1990s he opened The Retreat Restaurant in the Pullman neighborhood.

“I was serving French-American food,” says Meyer. “People were asking me to do more soul food, but I was trying to stay away. I wanted to cook the food that I was taught to cook at school.” But on Sundays, he started serving a soul food buffet, and its popularity overshadowed the rest of the menu. “It worked out to be our busiest day of the week by far,” says Meyer. “I fought it, but I eventually opened BJ’s Market in 1997.”

Some Black chefs are pushing back against the notion that soul food needs to be changed.

“Nothing has been vilified like soul food,” says Stephanie Hart, the owner of Brown Sugar Bakery (328 E. 75th St.). “Mac and cheese is definitely soul food. What makes it any different than fettuccine Alfredo?” Hart thinks other cuisines aren’t subjected to the same kinds of scrutiny as soul food. The soul food she ate growing up “featured rice and beans, plus all kinds of vegetables that were grown by the people preparing the food,” Hart says. “My mom mostly cooked in season. She jarred and canned vegetables. That’s what I consider soul food. What’s wrong with that?”

Hart believes that a lot of Black people stopped eating soul food because it was considered unhealthy.

“Suddenly, anything that Black people put pork in was bad,” says Hart. “That meant you stopped eating together on Sunday, because you weren’t eating grandma’s food. So it had a piece of salt pork in it? She was going to the garden to get the greens. It’s better than chicken tenders from a box.”

While the debate about the healthfulness of soul food continues, some Black chefs are going out of their way to stop using the phrase altogether.

At Virtue, located just a few blocks away from Soul Shack, you can order collard greens, mac and cheese and cornbread, but chef Erick Williams is adamant that Virtue is not a soul food restaurant. Instead, he favors the phrase “Southern American cooking.”

“African Americans created soul food by way of survival, and perfected it through way of struggle,” says Williams. “But the bigger thing for me is all the other food.” He notes that Black people have cooked the meals for a large percentage of the country for most of America’s history. “That’s true even in the North, and from the White House to the furthest tips of Texas,” says Williams. While the enslaved people of the South only had access to the off-cuts of a pig for themselves, they were cooking with the rest of the hog for white people. “If my ancestors were cooking all the food, I want to as well.”

At Virtue, he’s focusing on sourcing the best ingredients he can get, and figuring out the optimal way to serve them. “I still crave a smothered pork chop, but I also love a roasted pork chop,” says Williams. (And he serves one of the thickest double-cut roasted pork chops I’ve seen anywhere.) “We need the room to grow the topic, and really experience what we couldn’t experience at the time.”

When he opened Virtue, he didn’t expect he’d get some of his strongest reactions from people over 50 years old. “I had a woman take a bite of a biscuit and start crying,” says Williams. “Now, I’m looking at her, but I don’t know what to do. I’m not a social worker, so I had to stand there and wait. I thought the pause would never end. Finally, she said, ‘I haven’t had biscuits this close to my mother’s in years. I feel like a little bit of my mother came back during this meal.’ She’s talking about something she’s deeply connected with. She came (to Virtue) because she heard it was cool to be here, but then the warmth of her mother’s gift of food came.”

Williams believes Southern cooking is a way to celebrate the efforts of Black people in American history. “Southern feels a lot more contemporary,” says Williams, “and it's a better fit for the techniques that I’ve learned over the years. There used to be differentiation that white people cook Southern food and Black people cook soul food. But no one is going to limit what I cook.”

