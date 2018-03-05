Sorry, Panda: Pei Wei’s Orange Chicken Is Wei Better

Craveable new dish made with fresh, never-frozen chicken and real oranges debuts nationwide for just $5

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Wouldn’t it be great if your favorite Orange Chicken dish was actually made with fresh chicken that was house-cut and made to order, rather than produced in bulk and made to sit around? And wouldn’t it be even better if its orange taste actually came from freshly sliced oranges?

Move over, Panda … there’s a new Orange Chicken in town, and this one is Wei Better.

Today, March 5, Pei Wei introduces its all-new Wei Better Orange Chicken. Using an original recipe created by Pei Wei’s culinary team, each dish is made-to-order with always fresh, never frozen, house-cut and battered crispy tempura white-meat chicken, wok-seared in orange sauce and tossed with freshly sliced oranges.

It’s a craveably delicious dish, just like all your Pei Wei favorites. And get this: Wei Better Orange Chicken is value-priced at just $5 – for the regular or small size! That’s a lot of flavor at a Wei Better price!

“Since I joined Pei Wei a year ago, I’ve continued to be impressed by how much hand-crafted care goes into creating Pei Wei’s incredible food,” said J. Hedrick, CEO of Pei Wei. “Wei Better Orange Chicken is fresh, unlike food served by our competitors who use frozen chicken and highly processed ingredients. Pei Wei’s commitment to quality and freshness is what makes Wei Better Orange Chicken so special.”

To celebrate the debut of its Wei Better Orange Chicken, Pei Wei is taking to the airwaves with a competitive advertising campaign featuring its newly introduced Tiger mascot and hapless friend, the Panda. Created by Los Angeles-based Siltanen & Partners, the TV spot reinforces the superior quality and value of Wei Better Orange Chicken, while showcasing Pei Wei’s provocative social media campaign that creates awareness around the importance of fresh ingredients and quality food.

To view the ad, click here: link

“Our campaign is entertaining, but it carries a serious message,” said Brandon Solano, Pei Wei’s Chief Marketing Officer. “We believe our guests should know what they’re eating, and they deserve to have their meals freshly made with quality ingredients. We also believe Orange Chicken is best when it’s prepared by experienced chefs who take pride in their craft, as opposed to those who throw it together using pre-cut, frozen chicken that’s delivered from some factory and set out for who-knows-how-long. In short, we know our Orange Chicken is Wei Better.”

“People are going to love this ad campaign and they’re going to love Pei Wei’s new Wei Better Orange Chicken,” said Rob Siltanen, founder of Siltanen & Partners. “Tiger is the perfect spokes-animal for Pei Wei. He is proud, bold, knows everything there is to know about Pei Wei and he is a natural fit with Asian culture.”

To order online, visit peiwei.com. Download the new and dramatically improved Pei Wei mobile app to place orders, browse the menu, and earn My Wei Rewards points that can be used towards free dishes.

Welcome to Asian done a better way. Welcome to Pei Wei Asian Kitchen.

About Pei Wei

Founded in 2000, Pei Wei Asian Kitchen, is the leading fresh Pan-Asian, fast-casual restaurant that honors Asian culinary tradition by wok-searing premium ingredients in portions that satisfy. Pei Wei – recently ranked “The 9th Most Popular Restaurant Chain in America” by national research firm Datassential – makes each plate with bold, Asian flavors that couple sit-down quality with take-out convenience. Menu offerings include lighter options such as lettuce wraps, salads, sushi and quinoa bowls as well as wok classics featuring rice and noodle bowls. Pei Wei offerings are easily customized for a variety of palates and diets, including gluten-free and vegetarian. Pei Wei owns and operates more than 200 restaurants in 21 states. For more information and the latest Pei Wei news, visit peiwei.com, or follow Pei Wei on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and Tiger on Twitter.

