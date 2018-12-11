  1. Home
Sonoratown's Jennifer Feltham on her hugely popular taqueria and what makes the perfect flour tortilla

From www.latimes.com by Andrea Chang
If you’ve been to Sonoratown, you’ve almost certainly had your taco order taken by Jennifer Feltham, the taqueria’s perennially sunny co-owner.

Feltham and her boyfriend, Teodoro Diaz-Rodriguez, opened their postcard-sized storefront in downtown L.A. two years ago, and it’s been pretty much packed ever since. In a city rife with thicker corn tortillas, Sonoratown’s handmade, paper-thin, chewy flour version stood out; those wonderfully pliable and buttery tortillas are the base for the shop’s northern Mexican-style tacos, bean and cheese burritos, quesadillas and grilled chivichangas.

We added Sonoratown to our annual list of L.A.’s 101 top restaurants this year — it made its debut along with 30 other outstanding local spots — and were delighted to sit down with Feltham recently to talk tacos, tortillas and the early days of her tiny taqueria.

andrea.chang@latimes.com

Twitter: @byandreachang

Instagram: @byandreachang