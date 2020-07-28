Sonny’s BBQ names Chief Kindness Officer

CKO inspires employees, guests to be kind and recognize kindness

Maitland, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Sonny’s BBQ has announced its first-ever Chief Kindness Officer (CKO). The CKO will help spread kindness by introducing initiatives that engage and inspire people to be kind and recognize kindness. Part of his role will be to share kindness challenges, stories, photos, videos, and testimonies of kindness in Sonny’s restaurants between employees and guests in nearly 100 local communities. These stories will be shared on Sonny’s website, social media, intranet and email to make kindness the action more people want to emulate.

Sonny’s chosen CKO is Kennon Adkinson of Orlando, who was nominated by his peers from among more than 5,000 Sonny’s employees. He was selected for his purpose driven heart and big smile that lights up rooms, in addition to his ability to truly lead by example making kindness the norm and his incredible passion for people and giving back to the community.

“Kindness is the theme, and in a year of uncertainty it is needed now more than ever,” says Adkinson. “I’m honored to be chosen and even more excited to get started in this role and help to spread kindness and connect with Sonny’s team members and guests. When we collectively take part in making the world a better place for our families, our friends, our neighbors and our children, the good will always outshine some of our darkest times.”

Kennon has hit the ground running with a Kindness Challenge that’s already taking the company by storm with over 25 different random acts of kindness posted on social media.

Sonny’s launched its internal search for a CKO on Random Acts of Kindness Day in February of this year as part of its effort – ‘Q the Kindness – to highlight spreading acts of kindness through the Spirit of BBQ. The Spirit of BBQ is all about lending a helping hand, supporting others and honoring community heroes – something Sonny’s has done through its continuedd support of nurses, teachers, and first responders and with its Random Acts of BBQ.

Sonny’s encourages everyone to share their stories of kindness on social media using #QtheKindness. Any kind act, no matter big or small, can inspire others to do the same.

About Sonny’s BBQ

In 1968, Sonny’s BBQ was founded by Sonny Tillman and his wife Lucille in Gainesville, Florida. For over 50 years, local pitmasters at Sonny’s BBQ have served barbecue slathered in Southern Hospitality to barbecue enthusiasts and families through its locally owned and operated locations spanning the Southeast in eight states. Sonny’s has been celebrated for its signature pulled pork and ribs and recognized as the “Best Barbecue Chain in America” by The Daily Meal. For more information, visit www.SonnysBBQ.com .

