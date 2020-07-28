SONIC Unveils Bold New Restaurant Design

On the heels of launching a new brand identity and advertising campaign in the spring, SONIC Drive-In recently unveiled the first drive-in of the brand’s new restaurant design – Delight. The updated look provides a fun and inviting space for guests to enjoy a moment of carefree bliss in their daily routine.

“Over the past few months, SONIC has delighted millions of Americans, and we’re excited to visually bring that feeling to life with our new drive-in design,” said Claudia San Pedro, Brand President, SONIC Drive-In. “Whether our guests are trying the latest craveable innovation in our drive-in stalls, sharing some Tots with friends on our patio, or getting their SONIC fix at the drive-thru, we want to create an atmosphere that sparks moments of delightful possibility.“

Located in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, the first of the newly designed drive-ins features 18 docks, a drive-thru and a covered outdoor patio, where guests can dine under string lights and enjoy lawn games.

The exterior of the drive-in highlights SONIC’s new brand identity with pops of red, blue and a bit of yellow, reminding guests that summertime is a feeling, not just a season. The new design also pays homage to SONIC’s signature beverages, with a large, brightly-lit cherry placed atop the building as a nod to the more than 9 million Cherry Limeades enjoyed at its drive-ins across the country each year.

Inside the drive-in, a brand-new kitchen layout enables teams to operate more efficiently, delivering on the brand’s original slogan of “service at the speed of sound.” That quick service is amplified by SONIC’s Mobile Order Ahead platform, allowing guests to take advantage of contactless ordering and payment.

The updated design will also translate seamlessly to previous formats and footprints as SONIC grows its presence across the U.S., and internationally. Already, several SONIC franchisees currently building or remodeling their locations have taken advantage of this new design.

The second restaurant in the new design is under construction in Fort Worth, Texas, and expected to open in July.