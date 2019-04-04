SONIC’s New BBLT is Bringing Home the Bacon, and Then Some

All that matters is the B in BLT, so America’s Drive-In® adds 50-percent more to this classic

Oklahoma City, OK (RestaurantNews.com) There’s never too much of a good thing when it comes to bacon. That’s why SONIC® Drive-In added a twist to an iconic favorite to create the BBLT, a glorious sandwich with so much bacon, there’s an extra B.

Made with crispy bacon topped with fresh hand-cut tomatoes, crunchy lettuce, and creamy mayo, piled high on a bakery-soft brioche bun, SONIC’s new BBLT has 50-percent more bacon to satisfy every bacon lover’s craving.

“With more crispy, savory bacon many of us crave, the BBLT amplifies an all-American classic to offer more of what we love,” said Scott Uehlein, vice president of product innovation and development for SONIC. “Perfect any time, the BBLT will never have you asking for an extra side of bacon again.”

The BBLT is available for a limited time for just $3.99* with medium golden Tots. Guests that Order Ahead in the SONIC mobile app can be first in line, every time.

*Tax not included. See menu for details. For a limited time only at participating SONIC® Drive-Ins.

