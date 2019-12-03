SONIC Drive-In sizes up with the Biggie Cheese

Oklahoma City, OK (RestaurantNews.com) SONIC® Drive-In is beefing up the menu with the Biggie Cheese, a new cheeseburger piled high with double the beef and triple the cheese to prove that size does matter when it come to satisfying those savory cravings.

Available for just $4.99*, the Biggie Cheese is made with two juicy 100% pure beef patties, covered with three slices of melty American cheese and stacked with grilled onions, crisp pickles, and tangy Hickory BBQ sauce double-decker-style on a bakery- soft brioche bun.

“With a whopping three slices of melty cheese and two juicy beef patties, we not only made our classicly delicious cheeseburger bigger, we also loaded it up with all the fixings to create a unique SONIC masterpiece,” said Scott Uehlein, vice president of product innovation and development for SONIC. “When big hunger calls, the Biggie Cheese answers to the call to satisfy our guests’ cravings.”

The Biggie Cheese is available now through February 2, while supplies last. With the SONIC app, guests can Order Ahead to be first in line, every time and pay with Apple Pay, Google Pay or their credit card. The mobile app is available for download at the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

*Tax not included. See menu for details. For a limited time only at participating SONIC® Drive-Ins.

