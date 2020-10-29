Something Wickedly Delicious This Way Comes – Ziggi’s Coffee Announces Halloween-Themed Drink

Witch’s Brew will be available for a limited time only

Longmont, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) Ziggi’s Coffee ( www.ZiggisCoffee.com ) is brewing up something spooky this Halloween that is guaranteed to send chills down your spine! Introducing Witch’s Brew, a spellbinding special available for a limited time only starting October 30, while supplies last.

Witch’s Brew is a delicious potion that consists of a specially made Cookies ‘N Cream Blender with supernatural mint flavor and cookie crumbles infused with beetle juice streaks and ghoul tears (purple and green white chocolate sauce), all topped with a swirl of broomstick whipped cream and a gummy worm crawly. *

“We understand Halloween might look a little different this year, but there are still tricks up our sleeves and treats to be had,” said Kathryn Bleeker, Director of Marketing for Ziggi’s Coffee. “That’s why Ziggi’s has crafted a wickedly delicious drink that is sure to excite your taste buds and bring you crawling back for more.”

To complete the sweet and spooky festivities, Ziggi’s Coffee will also be doing a Halloween-themed sticker giveaway on Saturday, October 31 only, while supplies last. **

“Ziggi’s is a family destination and we want to make this holiday fun and festive for everyone,” said Bleeker. “We might just be one stop on your list, but we hope we can sprinkle some joy and make your magical night a ghoulish delight.”

Both the sticker giveaway and the Witch’s Brew will be available at all Ziggi’s Coffee locations, nationwide. To find the nearest location, please visit www.ZiggisCoffee.com .

*Witch’s Brew Blender is available for a limited time only while supplies last starting on Friday, October 30, 2020 at all Ziggi’s Coffee locations. Drink available for in-store purchase only and excludes mobile app/Alexa Skill/Grubhub orders.

**Limit one (1) sticker per order. Available while supplies last at all Ziggi’s Coffee locations on Saturday, October 31, 2020 only. Giveaway valid with in-store purchase only and excludes mobile app/Alexa Skill/Grubhub orders.

