“Something Fishy” of Apopka Celebrates Two-Year Anniversary This February

Save-the-Date: Something Fishy Two-Year Anniversary Block Party Saturday, February 24

Orlando, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Apopka’s adored, family-friendly, fresh seafood restaurant “Something Fishy” proudly announces their two-year anniversary this February. Taking home top honors at Taste of Apopka and recognized among Best Seafood in Apopka in its first year, Something Fishy specializes in fresh seafood cooked to order that’s grilled, seared or fried, served in a variety of selections from delicious fish tacos to decadent crab cakes. The ever-evolving menu, crafted by self-taught, skilled Chef and Owner Terence Phillips, features starters, salads, build-your-own fishy bowls and classic seafood entrees with a fusion of new age, fresh flavors and innovation served straight from “Chef T’s” kitchen. Joined by wife of 24 years Philanthropist Patrice Phillips, Terence fulfilled his lifelong dream opening Something Fishy, which is a reflection of Phillips family gatherings and celebrations.

For the two-year anniversary, the 1500 square foot, fast-casual restaurant with influences of South Hampton, Long Island will unveil a refreshed menu and new seating arrangements. Something Fishy will also be introducing “Something Sweet”, their in-house bakery addition, along with implementing more catering and business lunches To Go programs.

“We could not be more excited to celebrate the second year of Something Fishy,” says Terence and Patrice Phillips. We are beyond grateful for the love, encouragement and support from family and friends and the community who have embraced us in our first year, and we look forward to welcoming even more Central Florida seafood lovers into the Something Fishy family this year and for many more years to come.”

Something Fishy will celebrate their anniversary exactly one-year after they first opened their doors on February 24, 2016 with a special Two-Year Anniversary Block Party to be held on Saturday, February 24, 2018.

Swim by Something Fishy, where the food speaks for itself, located at 2107 E. Semoran Blvd., Apopka, FL 32703. Something Fishy is open for lunch and dinner and serves a full menu daily until close. For updated hours of operation and more information, call 407-703-4850 or visit www.somethingfishyapopka.com.

