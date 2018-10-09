  1. Home
Somerset restaurant hosting Magnus Nilsson cookbook signing

From www.chicagotribune.com by Phil Vettel
Acclaimed chef and cookbook author Magnus Nilsson (of Faviken restaurant in Jarpen, Sweden) will be at Somerset restaurant (1112 N. State St.) for a combination lecture, cocktail reception and book signing.

Nilsson will appear from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3, signing copies of his latest book, “The Nordic Baking Book” (a follow-up to his best-selling “The Nordic Cookbook”). The cocktail reception will include hors d’oeuvres and other bites, based on Nilsson’s recipes, prepared by Somerset chefs Lee Wolen, Meg Galus and Alexander Roman.

Tickets, $80 (which includes a copy of “The Nordic Baking Book”), are on sale via Tock, a link to which can be found at somersetchicago.com

pvettel@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @PhilVettel