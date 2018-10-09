Somerset restaurant hosting Magnus Nilsson cookbook signing

Acclaimed chef and cookbook author Magnus Nilsson (of Faviken restaurant in Jarpen, Sweden) will be at Somerset restaurant (1112 N. State St.) for a combination lecture, cocktail reception and book signing.

Nilsson will appear from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3, signing copies of his latest book, “The Nordic Baking Book” (a follow-up to his best-selling “The Nordic Cookbook”). The cocktail reception will include hors d’oeuvres and other bites, based on Nilsson’s recipes, prepared by Somerset chefs Lee Wolen, Meg Galus and Alexander Roman.

Tickets, $80 (which includes a copy of “The Nordic Baking Book”), are on sale via Tock, a link to which can be found at somersetchicago.com

