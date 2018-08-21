Some of the nation's best burritos are in Illinois, says Daily Meal

Are you seeking burrito havens worthy of your palette? It just so happens you’re living in a prime location where burritos are given their due.

For those who are vague on what constitutes a burrito, we’re referring to yummy ingredients that may include everything from rice, beans, meats, veggies, cheese and sauce encased in a tightly wrapped flour tortilla, a la a handheld masterpiece.

Yep, Chicago is a locale where some of the nation’s best burritos are created, according to The Daily Meal. The food website came out with their sixth annual ranking of the best burritos in America. The rankings were compiled by Daily Meal staffers looking at burritos from all across the country with questions like: Are all the ingredients fresh? Is there a good selection of meats and add-ons? Can you customize your order? Is it renowned by critics and locals alike in its city?

After the questions were answered, these were the Illinois restaurants that were left standing:

Irazu, located in Bucktown, the eatery has been serving chorizo burritos since 1990. It came in on the list as #45.

Dos Toros Taqueria makes the list at #44 for its carnitas burritos. With a number of locations here, one can enjoy juicy items that are full of porky flavor.

The steak burrito from El Burrito Mexicano in Lisle (#42).

The Super Lomo in Chicago from La Pasadita (#32).

The carne asada burrito from L’Patron in Logan Square (#12).

And the asada burrito from Maize Mexican Grill in Champaign (#11).

So what do you think? Did The Daily Meal get it right? Or were some better burritos left out of the mix?

