Some Like It Hot! Soulman’s Bar-B-Que Introduces the World to Spicy Hickory Heat Bar-B-Que Sauce

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) North Texas’ favorite bar-b-que joint, Soulman’s Bar-B-Que, is uncorking their newest creation after years in the making, Hickory Heat Bar-B-Que Sauce, available at all 18 North Texas Soulman’s locations beginning January 20, 2020.

“This is the first time in our history that we have had an additional bar-b-que sauce option alongside our tried-and-true original sauce,” said Brett Randle, CEO of Soulman’s Bar-B-Que. “After countless hours of development, testing, consumer feedback and recipe adjustments, we are debuting Hickory Heat for our customers to try,” he continued. “We know that our fans and customers take their bar-b-que very seriously, and Hickory Heat is not going to disappoint those who want a little more kick to their bar-b-que sauce.”

While staying true to the low-and-slow hickory- smoked meats and original family recipes that are synonymous with Soulman’s Bar-B-Que, the North Texas favorite has been steadily introducing new menu items and special limited time offers that have been recognized by loyalists and new customers alike.

“ Men’s Journal -recognized Frontier Fries and the ZAGAT-recognized Soul Bowl are two successful examples of Soulman’s menu innovation, creativity in the kitchen and attention to quality that makes us one of the Top Bar-B-Que Chains in America (2018) ,” said Soulman’s Director of Marketing, Baylea Wood. “We are confident that Hickory Heat will follow in those footsteps as we keep mixing it up, bar-b-que sauce and all, at Soulman’s Bar-B-Que.”

About Soulman’s Bar-B-Que

For more than 40 years, Soulman’s Bar-B-Que has satisfied the hardest to please bar-b-que lovers….Texans! Founded in Pleasant Grove, Texas in 1974, Soulman’s had only a few simple goals—serve great Texas style BBQ and offer friendly, sincere service. Soulman’s original family recipes are still the foundation for the company’s success from their 8 different meats that are smoked “low & slow” over only hickory wood to their famous homemade sides, including Ranch house beans and Texas style cream corn! Throughout the years, this family-owned and operated company has remained true to their original strive for success and customer satisfaction and is honored to be considered one of the Top Bar-B-Que Chains in America (2018) .

Soulman’s currently owns and operates 18 North and East Texas locations in Allen , Cedar Hill , Forney , Garland , Greenville , Hurst , Lancaster , Lewisville , Mansfield , Mesquite , Quinlan , Rockwall I-30 , Rockwall Goliad , Royse City , Sulphur Springs, Terrell , Van and Wylie . To learn more about Soulman’s Bar-B-Que, visit them online at http://www.soulmans.com or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/soulmansbbq .

