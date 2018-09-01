Some of the country's best pizza makers are throwing a pizza party in Los Angeles. Want tickets?

Jon & Vinny’s restaurant is hosting a pizza party next weekend with some of the best pizza makers in the country.

Dubbed the Ultimate Pizza Party, the Sept. 9 event is being thrown to celebrate Philadelphia chef Marc Vetri and will serve as the first stop on his book tour to promote his new cookbook, “Mastering Pizza.”

Joining Vetri will be Chris Bianco from Pizzeria Bianco in Phoenix and Anthony Mangieri from Una Pizza Napoletana, which recently relocated to New York from San Francisco; each chef will make his own personal style of pizza.

Jon & Vinny’s, the Fairfax Avenue Italian restaurant by Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo, also will be serving meatballs, chicken cutlets, mozzarella sticks, cannolis and cookies, and pouring wine and beer.

Tickets are available through Resy and cost $150 for VIP and $135 for general admission. Guests who buy tickets will get a copy of the book.

