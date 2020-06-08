Amy Davis
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Some of Baltimore ballots left to be counted could be time-consuming as workers create forms to scan

June 8, 2020
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Amy Davis

If you thought Baltimore’s vote counting process was slow already, prepare for it to get slower.