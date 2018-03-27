Soccer star Alessandro Del Piero just opened an Italian restaurant in Beverly Grove

From a new Italian restaurant in Beverly Grove to breakfast tacos in Highland Park, here’s what’s happening in the Los Angeles food and drink world.

Game time: Alessandro Del Piero may be best known for his illustrious soccer career. The Italian player was part of the 2006 FIFA World Cup winning team and he’s played for Juventus, Sydney FC and the Delhi Dynamos. And with all three of those teams, he wore the number 10. That number happens to be the name of his new restaurant, N. 10, which he opened with restaurateur Emanuele Romani. The restaurant is located on Third Street , on the same block as Goldie’s, in a former spine surgeon’s office (seriously). Del Piero has chefs Nick Parker and Fabio Ugoletti in the kitchen, with a menu that focuses on Italian dishes (salumi, pizza, pasta, risotto and crudo). The bar program boasts an extensive list of dopo cena (after-dinner drinks) and Italian wines. 8436 W. 3rd St., West Hollywood, (310) 924-2011, www.n10restaurant.com.

Breakfast tacos: If you’ve eaten a good breakfast taco in Los Angeles over the last five years, chances are it came from HomeState. The Tex-Mex restaurant in Los Feliz started slinging breakfast tacos and cups of queso in 2013. And it’s just opened a second location in Highland Park, just down the street from Good Girl Dinette. The menu is pretty much the same: breakfast tacos, tacos, queso and migas, but this location serves alcohol. Taylor Parsons, former wine director at République (he’s also married to HomeState owner Briana Valdez), has put together a menu of beer, wine and cocktails. The new location also has a large patio. 5611 N. Figueroa St. Unit #1, Los Angeles, (323) 204-9397, www.myhomestate.com.

Beer cheese please: Bluebird Brasserie, a brewpub designed to pay homage to Belgian beer culture, is scheduled to open on April 2 in the space formerly occupied by Marlin and Ono Grille in Sherman Oaks. It’s the latest from Tony Yanow’s Artisanal Brewers Collective (ABC), which also operates Brennan’s, Beelman’s, the Stalking Horse and a handful of other bars and restaurants around Los Angeles. Bluebird Brasserie will have beer brewed onsite as well as cocktails. Culinary director Trevor Faris is behind a menu of Belgian pub food with beer cheese croquettes, boulettes and stoemp (a Belgian dish of meatballs and vegetables) and liege waffles for dessert. Pizza Port Brewing Alum Noah Regnery will spearhead the brewing operations, and visitors can expect a rotating selection of Belgian-style beers. The design of the 4,215-square-foot restaurant was inspired by La Trappiste in Bruges, Belgium, and features red brick arched ceilings. The brewpub will be open for dinner service only during the first two weeks, then the hours expand to open at noon. 13730 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks, (818) 849-6970, bluebirdbrasserie.com.

Dinner and a show: If you missed it last summer, a new rooftop theater, appropriately called Melrose Rooftop Theatre, opened adjacent to E.P. & L.P. restaurant and bar in West Hollywood. The theater will start showing movies again starting May 1 and run through Nov. 15. You could just watch a movie, or you could spring for the dinner-and-a-movie package, which includes a three-course menu ($65) from E.P. & L.P. chef Louis Tikaram. You can expect some of Tikaram’s favorite dishes, such as the twice-cooked short rib, and red vegetable curry. And you can order cocktails from the L.P. bar. 603 N. La Cienega Blvd., West Hollywood, melroserooftoptheatre.com.

Brunch on the strip: New York City brunch favorite Sadelle’s will open a location at the Bellagio Resort & Casino in Las Vegas in December. The restaurant and bakery will replace the Café Bellagio, which will close in August. The Major Food Group, the same company that opened Italian restaurant Carbone, is behind the restaurant. The menu will include hand-rolled bagels, smoked salmon towers, chopped salads, sandwiches and all the dishes for which the New York location is known. 3600 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV, (888) 987-6667, www.sadelles.com.

Jenn.Harris@latimes.com

@Jenn_Harris_