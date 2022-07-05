SoBol Taps MGH for Advertising & Creative Services

The Maryland agency has been selected to implement strategic digital and social media advertising campaigns for the popular acai bowl franchise

Baltimore, MD ( RestaurantNews.com ) MGH , a full-service marketing and communications agency for restaurant franchises and more, today announced that SoBol – a New York-based cafe with more than 60 locations nationwide specializing in fresh acai bowls, smoothies and more – has selected MGH to execute a variety of social media advertising initiatives to help position the brand for future growth.

The agency will design and execute social media campaigns to increase brand awareness, drive in-store traffic and sales, as well as to help SoBol stand out from its competitors.

“Our team is looking forward to creating attention-grabbing social media campaigns that show off SoBol’s fresh and delicious menu offerings,” said MGH CEO Andy Malis. “We’re excited to utilize our vast franchise marketing experience to help SoBol reach its goals of increased brand awareness and growth in sales as it continues to open new locations across the U.S.”

About MGH

Based in Hunt Valley, Md., MGH is an integrated marketing and communications agency offering advertising , public relations , media planning/buying , creative design and production , interactive (design, strategy, development and marketing), market research, direct response, influencer marketing and social media marketing to franchised restaurants and more. MGH is a two-time winner of the Ad Age Best Places to Work award.

MGH’s current and recent restaurant franchise marketing clients include Which Wich, Nestlé Toll House Cafe by Chip, Round Table Pizza, Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls, bb.q Chicken, 16 Handles, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Marble Slab Creamery, and Marco’s Pizza.

Visit https://restaurantmarketing.mghus.com for more information on MGH and its restaurant marketing services or connect with MGH via: Facebook at https://facebook.com/mghus ; Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/mghmarketing ; Twitter at https://twitter.com/mghus ; or YouTube at https://youtube.com/mghtv .

Media Contact:

Gabriella Lothamer

410-902-5025

glothamer@mghus.com

The post SoBol Taps MGH for Advertising & Creative Services first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.