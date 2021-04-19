Soak Up the Sun this Season with Gordon Biersch’s New El Sol Sonrie

The popular restaurant and brewery will donate 25 cents to local charities

Nashville, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) Just because you aren’t vacationing south of the border, doesn’t mean you can’t catch yourself saying “Más cerveza, por favor” under the sun this season!

It’s always beer o’clock at Gordon Biersch , which is why the restaurant where German precision brewing meets American craft beer is launching a refreshing, seasonal Mexican-style lager.

Beginning Monday, April 19, guests can sip on El Sol Sonrie, a crisp, clean and light-bodied lager brewed with a smidge of corn, resulting in minimal hop bitterness or flavor and finished with a touch of sweetness. (Pro tip: throw in a lime, you know you want to!)

And to top it off, enjoying spring weather on the patio with a crisp lager in hand even benefits the community! For every El Sol Sonrie sold, Gordon Biersch will donate 25 cents to a local charity. Each Gordon Biersch location will donate the proceeds to their charity of choice.

El Sol Sonrie is only available for a limited time, so be sure to celebrate warmer weather with Gordon Biersch’s new cerveza before it’s gone! For more information, visit gordonbiersch.com .

About Gordon Biersch

Gordon Biersch, founded over 25 years ago, is where German precision brewing meets American craft beer. Each restaurant has an onsite brewery where local Brewmasters brew to the highest German standards and use the purest ingredients to create clean, fresh German lagers and the finest American craft beer. Everything on the menu is prepared fresh-to-order by chefs, creating an elevated brewery restaurant menu crafted to pair perfectly with the locally brewed beers. Gordon Biersch currently operates 12 restaurants in the United States. Gordon Biersch has won numerous gold medals at both the Great American Beer Festival® and World Beer Cup. For more information, visit gordonbiersch.com and follow Gordon Biersch on Facebook and Instagram .

About SPB Hospitality

SPB Hospitality is a leading operator and franchisor of full-service dining restaurants, spanning a national footprint of hundreds of restaurants and breweries in 39 states and the District of Columbia. The Company’s diverse portfolio of restaurant brands includes Logan’s Roadhouse, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, and a collection of restaurant-brewery brands, including Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery and Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant. SPB Hospitality also operates a collection of specialty restaurant concepts including ChopHouse & Brewery, Big River Grille & Brewing Works, A1A Ale Works Restaurant & Taproom, Ragtime Tavern Seafood & Grill, and Seven Bridges Grille & Brewery.

