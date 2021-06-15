Soak Up Summertime with bellagreen’s New Seasonal Menu

Texas Grilled Peach Salad, Wagyu Bacon Burger, Paleo Mango Salmon Tacos and more available at Texas’ Greenest Restaurant beginning June 22

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Sunny skies have arrived, and bellagreen

is inviting guests to enjoy the patio weather with vibrant new dishes that celebrate summer’s finest ingredients.

As a certified green restaurant, bellagreen is committed to making life and Earth more beautiful by using fresh, clean ingredients to celebrate the season through its quarterly menu offerings. Beginning June 22, the Summer Seasonal Menu will be available for dine-in, as well as to-go and delivery from bellagreen.com . Guests can choose from these chef-driven, scratch-made items that can be modified to meet specific dietary needs:

Texas Grilled Peach Salad (VEG, GF) – Arugula, fresh baby spinach, grilled Texas peaches, strawberries and red onion, tossed in a paleo maple vinaigrette and topped with goat cheese, house-made candied pecans and microgreens.

Wagyu Bacon Burger – All-natural Wagyu beef with sweet and spicy candied bacon, caramelized onions, raspberries, house-made pickles, lettuce, tomatoes and roasted garlic aioli on a brioche bun.

Paleo Mango Salmon Tacos (GF, DF) – Pan-seared, sustainably sourced tajin seasoned salmon topped with a refreshing combination of shredded jicama, fresh mango, cucumber, mixed cabbage, cilantro and citrus honey vinaigrette. Topped with house-made paprika and parsley seasoned almond flour tortillas.

Gluten-Free Key Lime Pie (GF, VEG) – Coconut, hemp seed and almond flour gluten-free crust filled with key lime custard and topped with house-made whipped cream, fresh strawberries and a mint sprig.

To support its mission to make Earth more beautiful, bellagreen will donate 50-cents to Texas Trees Foundation for every Paleo Mango Salmon Tacos sold in the Dallas area. Since September 2018, bellagreen has raised $47,431 for its local non-profit partners, allowing them to plant 23,715 tree seedlings in Houston and North Texas.

bellagreen’s Director of Culinary, Silvestre Reyes, has created two new “From the Chef” menu items that will be available after 5 p.m. daily. These specially curated dinner entrées are made using Mother Earth’s goodness and pair perfectly with bellagreen’s Sustainably in Practice (SIP) Certified wines:

Pistachio-Crusted Snapper (GF, DF) – Seared pistachio-crusted red snapper topped with jumbo shrimp. Served with grilled zucchini spears, warm quinoa salad and garnished with a lemon wedge and microgreens.

Garlic Rosemary Prime Ribeye (GF) – Seared 10-ounce boneless prime ribeye topped with garlic rosemary butter. Served with skillet French green beans and roasted potato wedges.

“At bellagreen, we go above and beyond to deliver a beautiful experience to our guests,” said bellagreen CEO Jason Morgan. “Our seasonal offerings are made with the freshest, finest ingredients and, like the rest of our menu, can be modified to meet the dietary needs of each individual. Summer brings about some delicious flavors that we’re excited to feature in our new Seasonal Menu. In addition to debuting one-of-a-kind, wholesome dishes, we look forward to continuing our partnership with the Texas Trees Foundation to contribute to a greener environment.”

Since 2008, bellagreen has served hand-crafted American bistro favorites including a variety of scratch-made appetizers, soups, salads, sandwiches, tacos, burgers, pizzas, pastas and desserts. The brand was founded to provide great-tasting options for guests with dietary restrictions including gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan and vegetarian. The menu offers Best Aquaculture Practices (“BAP”) certified seafood, locally-sourced Texas angus beef and an extensive selection of Sustainability In Practice (“SIP”) certified wines.

As Texas’ Greenest Restaurant, bellagreen strives to help its guests “Eat Well & Tread Lightly” and all seven bellagreen restaurants have officially reduced their plastic footprint by 90%. In addition to reducing plastic waste, bellagreen decreases its ecological footprint through water conservation, alternative power, pollution reduction, sustainable sourcing practices, and upcycled furnishing and building materials to maintain harmony with the environment.

For additional information, please visit bellagreen.com .

About bellagreen

bellagreen is a fast-casual American bistro that serves chef-inspired dishes made in a scratch kitchen with the freshest, finest ingredients. The menu consists of a variety of scratch-made appetizers, soups, salads, sandwiches, burgers, pizzas, pastas, kid’s items and desserts. bellagreen is passionate about accommodating the dietary needs of every guest. This includes allergy limitations due to gluten, soy, egg, dairy and nuts, as well as diet choices such as vegetarian and vegan. The brand has five locations in Houston and two in DFW and is continuing expansion with another location opening in the Galleria-Houston area later this summer. bellagreen is committed to creating natural, beautiful food while using sustainable restaurant operations to make life and Earth more beautiful with every meal. To learn more, please visit bellagreen.com or follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter with handle @eatbellagreen.

Contact:

Kathryn Ward

Champion Management

972-930-9933

kward@championmgt.com

