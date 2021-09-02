Soak Up the Final Days of Summer with Greenleaf Kitchen & Cocktails’ Seasonal Menu

Heirloom Tomatoes & Burrata Caprese, Avocado Pizza and Grilled Peach & Prosciutto Pizza now available at modern, better-for-you restaurant until Oct. 4

Austin, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Summer is coming to an end, which is why Greenleaf Kitchen & Cocktails fans should spend the final days enjoying delicious ingredients special to the season!

Now through Oct. 4, the new premium, healthy restaurant that recently opened in Austin’s Kitchen United is featuring refreshing, gourmet dishes that are perfect for a day of fun under the sun.

Available to order for to-go and delivery on KitchenUnited.com , EatDrinkGreenleaf.com or through Greenleaf’s App on the Apple App Store and Google Play , Austinites can delight in the rich, fresh flavors of these seasonal farm-to-table offerings:

Heirloom Tomatoes & Burrata Caprese (vegetarian) – Roasted baby heirloom tomatoes, fresh burrata and basil and balsamic glaze, served with grilled ciabatta. *Gluten-free bread available upon request.

As if getting one of the California-based brand’s healthful favorites delivered directly to your doorstep weren’t enough, when guests sign up for Greenleaf’s rewards program, they’ll get $10 off their first order!

“The Austin community has welcomed Greenleaf with open arms since we made our Texas debut last month,” said Commander-in-Leaf and Greenleaf Founder Jon Rollo. “As summer comes to an end, we’re energizing Austinites with light, one-of-a-kind seasonal dishes either on-the-go or at home for the last few weeks.”

Greenleaf is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. To learn more about Greenleaf or to view the full menu, visit EatDrinkGreenleaf.com .

For over 10 years, Greenleaf has provided communities with the highest quality, finest and freshest ingredients to create a modern lifestyle dining experience. The brand’s obsession with health and wellness is real, which is why its motto is Eat well. Live well. – because eating healthy means better living. Committed to providing delicious options that are customizable to fit a variety of dietary needs and preferences, Greenleaf offers several vegetarian, vegan and dairy-free items, such as its Spicy Avocado Vegan Burger, CLT Panini or Build-Your-Own Entrée featuring seared cauliflower steak or marinated tofu.

About Greenleaf Kitchen & Cocktails

Revolutionizing the gourmet fast-casual dining experience, Jonathan Rollo, “Commander-in-Leaf” of Greenleaf Kitchen and Cocktails has always had an appetite for fresh ingredients and living a healthy life. After graduating from Vanderbilt University, Rollo went on to pursue his passion for cooking by training at the world-wide leader of innovation and creativity, Le Cordon Bleu of Chicago. Following a successive string of Patina Group developments in and out of Los Angeles, including the iconic Hollywood Bowl, Rollo embarked on his passion project in 2007 opening his first Greenleaf Gourmet Chopshop. The farm-to-face culinary concept embodies Rollo’s wellness philosophy of using local, fresh, natural and organic ingredients that are both delicious and wholesome. Creating authentic, community-based dining experiences is what separates Greenleaf from other restaurants in the healthy-living marketplace.

