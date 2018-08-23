Snoop Dogg's first cookbook has mac and cheese, gin and juice, even lobster thermidor. Sorry, no cannabis

These days, Snoop Dogg is known in food circles as much for his collaboration with Martha Stewart as he is for his music. The rapper, who was born and raised in Long Beach, has been co-hosting “Martha and Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party” on VH1 with Stewart since 2016. (The show was nominated for an Emmy last year; Snoop has 17 Grammy nominations.) So it might not come as too much of a surprise that Snoop has taken a page from Stewart’s book and is coming out with a cookbook of his own.

“From Crook to Cook” will be published by Chronicle Books on Oct. 23. And no, it’s not a cannabis cookbook.

Rather, the book will feature 50 of the rapper’s favorite recipes, all taken from his “personal collection.” Or, as Snoop put it on his book jacket cover and via both Instagram and Twitter: “platinum recipes from the boss doggs kitchen.”

Organized by both meals and occasions, the book features classic recipes such as baked mac and cheese, chicken and waffles, baby back ribs and chicken Caesar salad, as well as more aspirational dishes such as lobster thermidor. (I’m sorry, but that alone is worth the price of admission.)

Snoop’s time in the kitchen with Stewart predates their VH1 show, which just finished its second season, by nearly a decade. The musician first started appearing on Stewart’s show in 2008, and over the years, he’s returned for some notable appearances, including making brownies on a Christmas show.

“From Crook to Cook” will also include entertaining tips from the rapper, as well as a section fittingly called “munchies,” including a recipe for Frito BBQ twists. And though there won’t be pot-infused recipes, there will be a recipe for gin and juice.

Chronicle is also partnering with Snoop and his company Merry Jane on a line of cannabis-themed books, slated for release starting in 2020. (You knew that one was coming.)

As for whether Stewart is contributing to her friend’s cookbook — introduction, foreword , cake decorating tips — Chronicle isn’t saying.

“From Crook to Cook” by Snoop Dogg (Chronicle Books, $24.95)

