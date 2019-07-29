The SNICKERS Blizzard Treat Is Back at DQ Stores

The #1 requested Blizzard Treat returns along with the NEW Peanut Butter Pie made with SNICKERS® Blizzard Treat

Minneapolis, MN (RestaurantNews.com) Spoons up! The SNICKERS®Blizzard® Treat is back by popular demand, along with a twist on the original fan favorite — the NEW Peanut Butter Pie made with SNICKERS® Blizzard Treat. The two delicious varieties are available now through August at participating DQ locations nationwide.

Reuniting its signature soft serve with the ultimate candy bar, both Blizzard Treats are inspired by the irresistible SNICKERS®’ flavors of roasted peanuts, chewy nougat, caramel and milk chocolate.

SNICKERS ® Blizzard Treat : A blend of SNICKERS ® pieces, rich chocolaty topping and creamy DQ vanilla soft serve.

: A blend of SNICKERS pieces, rich chocolaty topping and creamy DQ vanilla soft serve. NEW Peanut Butter Pie made with SNICKERS®Blizzard Treat: SNICKERS® pieces combined with smooth peanut butter topping, graham and creamy DQ vanilla soft serve.

“The DQ brand was one of the first QSR chains to combine SNICKERS® with soft serve, so we’re thrilled to have the popular offering back on the menu, answering fans’ calls for the beloved flavor,” said Maria Hokanson, Executive Vice President of Marketing at American Dairy Queen (ADQ). “The addition of the Peanut Butter Pie made with SNICKERS® Blizzard Treat makes the return even sweeter.”

All Blizzard Treats are made to order and are so thick that they’re served upside down or the next one’s free*.

Throughout the year, the DQ brand is launching mobile app deals that include national weekly exclusives on treats, food and beverages, redeemable only at participating DQ restaurants in the U.S., excluding Texas. For more information about the DQ system, visit DairyQueen.com and connect on social media using @DairyQueen and #1RequestedBlizzard.

About IDQ

International Dairy Queen Inc., (IDQ), based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is the parent company of American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ), Orange Julius of America (OJA), Dairy Queen Canada (DQX) and Unified Supply Chain, Inc (USC). Through its subsidiaries, IDQ develops, licenses and services a system of more than 7,000 locations in the United States, Canada and more than 24 other countries. IDQ is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. For more information visit DairyQueen.com or follow the Dairy Queen® brand on social media @DairyQueen.

*Upside-down at participating locations. Limit one per person. Only one Blizzard® treat is flipped in the drive-thru and on multiple orders. Customer will receive a coupon for a free small Blizzard® treat to be redeemed on the next visit.

Contact:

EmmaJean Livingston

Pierson Grant Public Relations

954-776-1999, ext. 242

elivingston@piersongrant.com