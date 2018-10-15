Sneak peek at The Darling, the cool-whimsical bar transforming the former Won Fun space

The Darling is getting ready for its debut. The in-construction restaurant-bar concept, which was first reported by Eater, is taking over the former Won Fun/2Fun space, which closed last year. The space next to J.P. Graziano is massive and may be hard to fill, but the team behind Los Angeles restaurant-lounge Wellesbourne has a few ideas up their sleeves. Here are new details The Darling team has shared with us:

Enter through the flower shop. The Darling’s entrance will be a slight departure from the norm, with a tiny working flower shop hiding its entrance in plain sight. Secret entrances lend a bit of immediate whimsy — see Blind Barber’s barbershop, or The Magic Lounge’s laundromat — and The Darling’s version follows the model. Guests can check in with the host inside the flower shop and will be given a flower corresponding to their table.

Former A10 chef James Martin will helm the kitchen, which will serve both floors. The first floor’s menu will feature a full lineup of bar bites (like shrimp toast with saffron, cherry peppers and garlic on brioche; crispy sweetbreads with remoulade and pickled green tomatoes on soft French rolls; and roasted European sausage with potato rosti, aged cheddar and a farm egg) and larger entrees. Upstairs, groups and parties can nosh on shareable platters and boards, such as beer-poached sausages accompanied by pretzels and cornichons, or a seafood charcuterie platter with smoked mussels, whipped smoked trout, crabcakes and shrimp cocktail.

The Darling is a departure from LA’s Wellesbourne. In 2010, owner Sophie Huterstein opened the latter, which has gracefully aged into a mixology-driven lounge space. The Darling will be informed by her experience in the cocktail realm but will offer much more in the way of entertainment. Inspired to inject a little more “life” in nightlife, Huterstein sought to create a space for guests and diners to linger, rather than zip across town to the next spot, whether it be music, a club or a show. Details are few — a spokesperson for The Darling insisted on holding back a few surprises — but the upstairs space will host acts from throughout the city. Think magic, burlesque and more.

The Darling is set to soft-open Nov. 15. 905 W. Randolph St., thedarlingchi.com

