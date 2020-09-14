Snarf’s Sandwiches Launches Revolution’s Connect Delivery Order Insertion with Brink POS Integration

Connect offers bi-directional order submission and menu-sync with popular 3rd party delivery service providers including Uber Eats and DoorDash.

Bellevue, WA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Restaurant Revolution Technologies (Revolution) today officially announced that restaurant partner, Snarf’s Sandwiches (Snarf’s), recently launched Connect to insert orders placed on commonly placed marketplaces like DoorDash directly into Snarf’s Brink POS . Connect eliminates the need for restaurants to manage delivery tablets that often lead to operational issues, errors and refunds, and is also capable of establishing premium pricing within the marketplace menus creating additional margin for the restaurant enterprise.

“The two biggest delivery headaches restaurant enterprises like Snarf’s feel are the management of delivery tablets and the challenging marketplace economics. Connect solves both challenges by inserting delivery orders into the restaurant POS and enabling premium pricing improving marketplace economics,” said Revolution CEO Brad Duea.

The addition of Brink POS expands Connect’s POS integration portfolio that also includes Aloha, Aloha Cloud Connect, Micros and POSitouch.

Revolution first announced the launching of Connect in late 2019. In the months that followed, new and existing clients launched the product to support better operations. When the COVID-19 pandemic forced restaurants to close dining rooms, demand for Connect and Revolution’s flagship direct ordering products, Order One Maverick and Order One Enterprise, was further accelerated.

“The digital transformation for the restaurant industry was shifted into overdrive by COVID-19. To continue to support restaurant enterprises in growing their off-premise business, we remain steadfast in providing innovative products and features like Connect with new integrations to thrive beyond the current crisis,” added Duea.

For information on Revolution or its Connect product, visit rrtusa.com .

About Restaurant Revolution Technologies

RRT Holdings, LLC (Revolution) is the off-premise partner for restaurants nationwide. Through its Order One platform, it provides a unified web, mobile and voice order management software platform that seamlessly integrates into restaurant point of sale systems. The company’s delivery enablement programs fulfilled by DoorDash and Postmates, backend services and data capture capabilities allow restaurants to seamlessly serve off-premise orders and provide a premium, branded start-to-finish experience for their customers. Learn more at www.rrtusa.com or follow on Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

