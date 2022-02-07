SnappyEats Partners with Boostly to Grow Restaurant Revenue via Text Marketing

Orem, UT ( RestaurantNews.com ) Boostly , the premier text marketing and feedback solution for restaurants, has announced its partnership with SnappyEats , a leading restaurant online ordering system. The Boostly and SnappyEats integration will enable over 8,000 restaurants to drive more incremental revenue, increase customer retention, and generate more feedback and reviews through Boostly’s innovative platform.

According to recent research, restaurant customers who opted-in to texting spend $12-$15 more per transaction than customers who are not opted-in to a texting program, and they generate an average return on marketing spend of over 718%.

“This partnership with Boostly is a fantastic new venture for our customers to broaden their marketing horizons and boost their daily sales! We are very excited to provide their customers with an easy to use online ordering system” said Danielle Easley, Operations Manager of SnappyEats.

Boostly provides unique competitive advantages compared to other text marketing companies such as:

Working seamlessly with the restaurant’s POS and online ordering providers

Saving restaurant operators an incredible amount of time through an entirely automated experience

Collecting feedback on the customer experience and resolving issues in real time, including for off-premise guests

Generating reviews to help acquire new customers

“SnappyEats has already proved to be an incredible partner, and we are thrilled to provide their customers with an integrated text marketing and feedback solution,” said Shane Murphy, Co-Founder and CEO of Boostly.

For more information go to boostly.com/snappyeats .

About Boostly

Boostly is a text marketing and feedback system that works seamlessly with a restaurant’s POS and online ordering systems. Boostly leverages customer data to get customers to opt in to receive texts from the store, automatically drives them in for extra visits, and collects feedback on the customer’s experience.

To learn more about Boostly, visit boostly.com or text us (800) 720-7738.

About SnappyEats

SnappyEats is an online ordering company that helps restaurants reach their full potential to boost revenue and morale!

SnappyEats improves order accuracy, increases order totals, and helps free up employees that are stuck taking orders over the phone. 100% Risk Free with no contracts or cancellation fees.

SnappyEats offers control and precision in your restaurant with:

Online contactless payment to keep the order pickup or delivery quick

Increased Ticket Average

An owners portal to equip the client with control

Scheduled orders to ensure timing works for the customers

The post SnappyEats Partners with Boostly to Grow Restaurant Revenue via Text Marketing first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.