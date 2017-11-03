Snaggletooth's Jennifer Kim opening Passerotto — Korean but with Italian inspiration

Chef Jennifer Kim says Passerotto, her new restaurant coming to Andersonville, will be “at heart Korean” with “a little bit of inspiration from central Italy and definitely the Midwest.”

Kim, who was co-owner of Lakeview’s Snaggletooth before it closed earlier this year, says she has always wanted to open a Korean restaurant. But as a first-generation Asian-American she knew that the idea of what a “traditional” Korean restaurant is “will change depending on who you talk to.”

“Being the children of Korean immigrants, we always ask if we’re Korean enough to open a Korean restaurant,” says Kim, who recalled in a telephone interview what happened when she shared her idea with her parents. “The first question my mom asked was ‘I don’t know if you know enough about Korean food to cook it.’”

Yet Kim said this is a dream she had to do. She wants Passerotto to not only reflect her background — the menu will feature her versions of dishes she grew up on — but also to be accessible and approachable. The fare will not be fusion or Korean-Italian, she said, but it also won’t be the “extremely traditional” fare found at small mom-and-pop restaurants.

“That’s not the only thing Korean food has to be,” she said.

Take the Italian inspiration. Kim’s boyfriend, Luca Breschi, is from central Italy. In talking about food and cooking with Breschi and his family, Kim said she discovered a “wonderful liaison” between Korean and Italian cuisines.

So how will that play out at Passerotto? Well, Kim is still finalizing the menu but dishes being considered include a seolleongtang tortellini, a spin on Korean ox bone soup, with braised oxtail, brodo (Italian broth), daikon radish and lambrusco, and jang-jorim with creamy rice, a soy-braised beef dish Kim’s mother would often make. Kim is also considering offering a few large-format dishes meant for sharing, like a seasonal ssam. A ssam, which means “wrapped,” is an “interactive” shareable dish offering meat, rice, leafy greens, a chile paste called ssamjang, banchan and more greens to serve as a wrapper.

The restaurant’s bar will offer beer, including large format Korean-style brews; small production wines and craft cocktails influenced by both Korea and Italy.

Passerotto, which means “little sparrow” in Italian, will be located at 5420 N. Clark St., once home to The Brixton and, briefly, Taverna 750. Expect 40 to 42 seats, Kim says. Passerotto is slated to open in February 2018.

