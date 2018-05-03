Snag free pie and coffee at the Awake & Bake Festival, plus other events around town

No doubt you’ll be partying up for Cinco de Mayo on Saturday, but don’t miss these other events around town, from the Kentucky Derby to a Hello Kitty food truck.

1) Chop Shop is hosting the Awake & Bake Festival, a completely free coffee and pie festival, featuring roasters like Abacus Coffee, Big Shoulders Coffee, Bridgeport Coffee, Colectivo Coffee and Metropolis Coffee. To pair, try pies from Bakers Square, The Fix Pies, Imani’s Original Bean Pies, Linda’s Magic Brownies, Roeser’s Bakery and XO Marshmallow. There will also be live music, face painting, photo booths and more. Free, 12:30-3 p.m. Sunday. 2033 W. North Ave., 773-537-4440, https://bit.ly/2GiD60L

2) Fort Willow has launched Sunday brunch with drinks like bellinis, mimosas and Irish coffee, and food like oyster shooters with fresh tomato juice and sriracha, avocado toast and French toast bites with maple bourbon dipping sauce. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. 1721 N. Elston Ave., 773-687-8898, fort-willow.com

3) Sportsman’s Club will host a pop-up at Revival Food Hall, bringing French hunting-club vibes, taxidermied animals and art deco, along with drinks like the Sportsman’s Cocktail, made with bonded whiskey, amaro and absinthe. This is part of the food hall’s First Fridays monthly bar pop-up. 5-9 p.m. Friday. 125 S. Clark St., 773-999-9411, revivalfoodhall.com

4) Pull out that fancy sundress and crazy hat because it’s time to cheer for “the most exciting two minutes in sports.” The Kentucky Derby is Saturday, and Tavern On Rush will host its seventh annual viewing party, complete with a Best Hat Contest. The winner will walk away with $750, but even if you’re not competing, you can still score food specials and $6 mint juleps. 9 a.m. to 3 a.m. Saturday. 1031 N. Rush St., 312-664-9600, tavernonrush.com. Plus, check out these 10 other Derby parties.

5) Hello Kitty fans have another crack at trying the ultra cute cartoon’s roving cafe. The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will be at the Oakbrook Center with treats, merchandise and more, while supplies last. Lines were crazy long last year, so get there early! 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. 100 Oakbrook Center, between Macy’s and Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams, 630-573-0700, oakbrookcenter.com

