Snag free doughnuts from Stan's today

From www.chicagotribune.com by Grace Wong
Doughnuts taste pretty great already, but free doughnuts taste better.

Today, you can double up on your doughnut fix because Stan’s Donuts is offering a free glazed doughnut with a purchase at all 10 of its stores to celebrate its fourth anniversary.

The doughnut shop also has plans to launch its own branded coffee soon, according to a news release. Stan’s just opened a flagship store on Michigan Avenue in December with cold brews, tea, gelato and, of course, doughnuts.

