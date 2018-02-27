Snag free doughnuts from Stan's today

Doughnuts taste pretty great already, but free doughnuts taste better.
Today, you can double up on your doughnut fix because Stan’s Donuts is offering a free glazed doughnut with a purchase at all 10 of its stores to celebrate its fourth anniversary.
The doughnut shop also has plans to launch its own branded coffee soon, according to a news release. Stan’s just opened a flagship store on Michigan Avenue in December with cold brews, tea, gelato and, of course, doughnuts.
