Snag free doughnuts from Stan's today

Doughnuts taste pretty great already, but free doughnuts taste better.

Today, you can double up on your doughnut fix because Stan’s Donuts is offering a free glazed doughnut with a purchase at all 10 of its stores to celebrate its fourth anniversary.

The doughnut shop also has plans to launch its own branded coffee soon, according to a news release. Stan’s just opened a flagship store on Michigan Avenue in December with cold brews, tea, gelato and, of course, doughnuts.

gwong@chicagotribune.com



Twitter @GraceWong630

Chicago's best doughnuts »

Glazed and Infused doughnuts closing all shops »