Smoothie King Experiences Strong Sales Growth in November

World-Leading Healthy Smoothie Franchise Closes Out 2020 with Considerable Momentum

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Smoothie King – the world-leading healthy smoothie franchise – announced record-setting sales for November with comparable store sales up 20.2% versus 2019. In the second half of 2020, Smoothie King has posted double-digit sales growth.

“It is gratifying to see the changes we have made over the last several years with Clean Blends

and contactless service are resonating with our guests,” said Wan Kim, CEO of Smoothie King. “The hard work and dedication of our franchisees and team members have really paid off for our guests during this challenging year,” he added.

“The vision Wan sold me on was a major reason for investing, and the franchise has gone above and beyond to put its owners in the best positions possible to grow,” said Franchisee John Clancy, who has gone from opening his first store at the end of 2017 to 31 open stores today. “From the simple operating system to the efficiency of overhead, Smoothie King owners are always set up for success. Even in 2020, the lengths at which the franchise went to help owners like myself was incredible. I couldn’t be happier to be a part of the Smoothie King family.”

About Smoothie King Franchises, Inc.

Smoothie King Franchises, Inc., the original U.S. smoothie franchise, is a privately-held, Dallas-based franchise company. Founded in 1973, Smoothie King has evolved into a lifestyle brand inspiring people to live healthy and active lifestyles via nutritious, great-tasting smoothies. The franchise earned the No. 1 ranking in the smoothie/juice bar category, and No. 14 overall, on Entrepreneur’s prestigious Franchise 500 list in 2020. The company also debuted on the “Inc. 5000” list in 2018.

