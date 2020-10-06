Smoothie King Encouraging Healthier Lifestyles with its Fast-Food Coupon Swap

Trade In Coupons from Competing Smoothie Chains, Other Restaurants for $2 Off Any Regular-Sized Smoothie

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Smoothie King is encouraging better meal choices with a Fast-Food Coupon Swap. From October 6 – 15, present any digital or physical coupon from another quick-service restaurant at checkout, and Smoothie King will knock $2 off your smoothie.

“Now more than ever, people are opting for on-the-go meals they can get safely and conveniently, but those meals may not be the healthiest and other smoothies out there have a bunch of added sugar,” said Smoothie King CMO Rebecca Miller. “With this coupon swap, we’re actively encouraging guests to make better-for-you decisions with a wide variety of smoothies made with whole fruits and veggies while also saving them money. It’s a win-win.”

With this promotion running for 10 days, guests have multiple opportunities to receive a discount on all regular-sized smoothies, including the new Vegan Mixed Berry. This plant-based meal smoothie is made with Califia Farms® Oat Milk, whole strawberries, wild blueberries, raspberries, banana, super grains, Sunwarrior® organic plant-based protein, apple blueberry juice blend and pear juice blend.

Smoothie King smoothies are purposefully blended with whole, non-GMO fruits, organic vegetables, 0g of added sugar in many blends and absolutely no syrups or artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or other unwanted ingredients on Smoothie King’s “No-No” List .

The Fast-Food Coupon Swap is valid on smoothies 20 oz. or larger and limited to one coupon per guest per visit and cannot be combined with any other offer. In store or drive-thru only, cannot be used with online order or delivery. For more information, please visit www.SmoothieKing.com . Guests can also sign up to become a Smoothie King Healthy Rewards loyalty member today by downloading the Healthy Rewards app, available on iOS and Android devices.

About Smoothie King Franchises, Inc.

Smoothie King Franchises, Inc., the original U.S. smoothie franchise, is a privately held, Dallas-based franchise company with 1,200 units worldwide. It was founded in 1973 with the mission to help others achieve better health in a delicious way through smoothies. Today, it continues its mission to inspire a healthy and active lifestyle through its Clean Blends

initiative, which focuses on great-tasting smoothies with whole fruits and vegetables while removing artificial flavors, colors and preservatives and added sugars in many of its blends. Smoothie King extends its vision to be an integral part of every health and fitness journey through partnerships with the Challenged Athletes Foundation® and the Smoothie King Center. The franchise is currently ranked No. 1 by Entrepreneur magazine in the smoothie/juice bar category for the 29th consecutive year, ranked No. 14 overall on the “2020 Franchise 500” list and debuted on the “Inc. 5000” list in 2018. The company also offers retail products that include sports beverages, energy bars, vitamins, supplements and more. For franchising opportunities, visit smoothiekingfranchise.com . For more information, visit smoothieking.com and follow Smoothie King on Facebook and Instagram .

