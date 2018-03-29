Smoothie King Adds Organic Spinach to the Mix as Part of Its ‘Cleaner Blending’ Initiative

Company highlights whole veggies, no added sugar and only real ingredients

New Orleans, LA (RestaurantNews.com) Smoothie King, the leading smoothie company with more than 900 locations worldwide, furthers its Cleaner Blending initiative with the addition of whole organic spinach to the menu, joining other whole veggies like carrots and kale that can be blended into smoothies to support healthy and active lifestyles.

Two new Smoothie King blends feature organic spinach: the Vegan Pineapple Spinach Smoothie and the Veggie Lemon Ginger Spinach Smoothie. Guests can also add spinach to any other smoothie.

“Our new veggie smoothies are packed with fiber, potassium, vitamin A and vitamin C, making them nutritious additions to our Cleaner Blending menu,” said Mitchell Grittman, food scientist for Smoothie King. “Not only will these smoothies help guests fill the ‘whole’ in their diets, they also stay true to our promise to create better-for-you blends with quality ingredients.”

Smoothie King’s Cleaner Blending initiative focuses on removing added sugar, artificial flavors, colors and preservatives, added hormones in dairy, and GMO fruits and veggies from its smoothie offerings while including more whole fruits and vegetables. The company is on track to achieve its Cleaner Blending goals in more than 50 Purpose blends by the end of 2018.

Smoothie King blends all smoothies with the intent to help its guests live a purpose-driven lifestyle. The new Veggie and Vegan Blends will help guests enjoy the benefits of a plant-based diet, without compromising flavor. For more information, visit www.SmoothieKing.com.

About Smoothie King Franchises, Inc.

Smoothie King Franchises, Inc., is a privately held, New Orleans-area-based franchise company with more than 900 units worldwide. By creating each smoothie with a purpose, Smoothie King makes it simple and pleasurable for guests to achieve their individual health goals as part of a low-calorie diet and regular exercise routine. The franchise also offers nutritious retail products, including sports beverages, energy bars, vitamins, supplements and more.

Smoothie King was founded in 1973 by Steve Kuhnau, whose mission was to help others achieve better health in a tasty way. In 1989, Smoothie King became the first smoothie franchise in the U.S. and currently operates in 34 states, the Caymans, Trinidad and Tobago and the Republic of Korea. In 2017, Smoothie King was ranked No. 1 by Entrepreneur magazine in the juice bar category for the 25th year and No. 35 overall on the 2017 Franchise 500 list. In 2014, Smoothie King partnered with the New Orleans Pelicans of the National Basketball Association to launch the Smoothie King Center, a multipurpose indoor arena in New Orleans. Visit www.smoothieking.com or www.smoothiekingfranchise.com, or engage on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SmoothieKing or Instagram at www.instagram.com/SmoothieKing.

