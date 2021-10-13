SMOOSH Announces Two New Units Added to the Franchise Network

The Houston dessert staple is gaining ground in both Texas and Florida.

( RestaurantNews.com ) Texas-based dessert sensation, SMOOSH , has just struck a sweet deal with two new franchise locations.

Timothy M. Lambert, Paul W. Koerner, and John David Ewing make up the franchisee group who purchased two territory locations within the greater Houston area. “Our team is thrilled to bring on our new franchisees and, more importantly, continue to expand this amazing, fun concept that we’ve built,” stated Jay Reyes, Founder of SMOOSH. Additionally, Florida’s first SMOOSH location in Ft. Lauderdale had its grand opening event this past weekend.

As one of Buzzfeed ‘s Best Ice Cream Sandwiches in America, SMOOSH has its fair share of fanfare, with fans calling for more SMOOSH stores. Reyes asserted the power of their proven model combined with the unique SMOOSH presentation. “People love to come in and snap photos of their SMOOSH creations. We love seeing their reactions, especially first timers,” asserted Reyes “Of course, we get the added benefit of organic exposure and the buzz of social engagement just from the sheer presentation of our desserts.”

SMOOSH started out as a food truck in the spring of 2015 launched by Reyes and opened its first brick and mortar location in the summer of 2018. The company currently has six total stores.

The SMOOSH team continues to seek out new franchise partners to wow the nation with the SMOOSH revolution. Interested individuals can reach out to the team at franchise@smooshcookies.com .

About SMOOSH

SMOOSH is a unique dessert shop boasting nearly 20 ice cream flavors for smooshing between their cookies, brownies, donuts and churros. Sundaes, milkshakes, coffee beverages, sodas, cookies by the dozen, and traditionally served ice cream are also available. Find out more about SMOOSH on their website at www.smooshcookies.com .

Media Contact:

Devin Conner

franchise@smooshcookies.com

